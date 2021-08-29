Cristiano Ronaldo has taken £6 million pay cut to move to Manchester United - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a £6 million pay-cut to move to Manchester United, according to The Mirror via Spotrac.

On Friday, the Red Devils announced that they had struck a deal with Juventus for the homecoming of their prodigal son. The Portuguese has completed a sensational return to Old Trafford, with the move rivalling Lionel Messi’s blockbuster arrival at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo first arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2003 and proceeded to create history at the Theater of Dreams. He transformed into a world-class player and reached unprecedented heights with Manchester United.

The Portuguese won numerous accolades during his six-year stay with the Red Devils. He won three Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup, scoring 118 times in nearly 300 games before leaving for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

After nine successful seasons at Real Madrid and three rather modest ones at Juventus, Ronaldo has returned to his old stomping ground when it looked likely that he would join Manchester City instead.

One of the best-paid players in the game, Ronaldo earned a massive £26 million per year at Juventus, which corresponds to around £500,000 per week. The Portuguese had entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Bianconeri when he decided to quit Turin.

However, Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, slashed his client’s salary demands to £20 million a year to ensure the move to Manchester United proceeded without any hiccups. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will now earn £385,000 per week at Old Trafford.

That still makes Cristiano Ronaldo the best-paid player at Manchester United, ahead of David de Gea, who pockets £375,000 a week. The Red Devils also managed a coup by stealing the Portuguese from right under the noses of their bitter rivals Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival bolsters Manchester United’s quest for silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo could transform Manchester United's fortunes this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival will likely aid Manchester United’s quest for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have shown significant improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent times, but have lacked an elite mentality. The Norwegian has already added two proven winners in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to his team this summer. So Ronaldo's arrival further strengthens Solskjaer’s team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s winning mentality and rich experience could transform the fortunes of Manchester United, who are now among the favourites to win the Premier League this season.

