Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Who earns more money from sponsored posts on Instagram, report sheds light on staggering fees

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the highest paid players in the world, but it is not just the pitch that they make their money from. Both Ronaldo and Messi earn staggering amounts from their sponsored posts on Instagram.

According to a report by CNN, Cristiano Ronaldo runs ahead of his long-time rival Lionel Messi in terms of earnings from sponsored posts on Instagram. Ronaldo reportedly earns $3.23 million (£2.57m) per Instagram sponsored post. Leo Messi is not far behind, earning a staggering fee of $2.6m (£2.07m) per post.

Cristiano currently has 629 million followers on Instagram. The Portuguese legend holds multiple commercial deals with huge brands, including Tag Heuer, Armani and Nike. Messi, who has 502 million followers on the platform, also has partnerships with major brands including Lays, Adidas and Lowe's.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's reported net worths in 2024 compared

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the richest footballers in the world as of 2024, with a reported net worth of $650 million and $600 million respectively.

As per Forbes, Ronaldo reportedly became the highest paid athlete in the world following his move to Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023. His contract with the Saudi club is reportedly valued at $220m, with his base salary going up to $75 million. His on-field earnings include his salary, any prize money and additional bonuses.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is currently the highest paid player in the MLS as per figures released by MLS Players Association (via GOAL). He reportedly earns a base salary of $12 million with $20.4m in guaranteed compensation and bonuses. However, the player's earnings could go up to a reported figure of $50 - $60m annually due to his deal with Adidas and a share of the revenue from Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

Although Ronaldo surpasses Messi in terms of their on-field earnings, the Argentine reportedly beats the Portuguese talisman in of total estimated net worth, which includes both on-field and off-field earnings (sponsorships, appearance fees, cash returns and licensing).

Ronaldo's earnings include his reported $75 million annual salary, alongside bonuses, image rights and on-field endorsements, with an estimated total figure of $210 million. The rest of his net worth comes from off-field earnings, including $45 million in endorsements and $3.7 million from CR7 brands among others.

Lionel Messi earns $20.4 million from his on-field interactions while playing in the MLS, and another reported fee of $110 million due to his deal with Apple TV and Adidas. His off-field earnings bring him over $30 million per year, alongside other fees for sponsorships, profits from The Messi Store etc.

As per Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo could retire with an estimated net worth of $1 billion. However, as per reported figures and estimates, Lionel Messi would not be far behind. All figures are as per reports and estimates.