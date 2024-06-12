"Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal to EURO glory once again" - Fans react as the Selecao breeze past Ireland in international friendly

Fans have expressed confidence in Cristiano Ronaldo leading Portugal to victory at the Euro 2024 following his performance against Ireland in a friendly on Tuesday (June 11). The legendary player claimed the title in 2016 for his country.

The 39-year-old scored a brace in Portugal's 3-0 win over Ireland. João Félix netted the first goal in the 18th minute through an assist from Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo doubled Portugal's lead in the 50th minute from an assist by Rúben Neves. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted again in the 60th minute through an assist by Diogo Jota.

Fans took to social media to laud Cristiano Ronaldo's gameplay while hoping that Portugal would win the Euro 2024 with the help of his contributions. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"nothing can stop them from winning Euros"

Another added:

"Portugal will win the Euros and Ronaldo will be top scorer, you heard it here first"

"Ronaldo is a good form, can’t wait for euro 🌚🔥," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Ronaldo is leading Portugal to another European trophy"

Another said:

"Ready to win it again"

One user wrote:

"If only he had this portugal side in his prime man..."

While another wrote:

"Played Portugal, well deserved win. Hard luck Ireland."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League with Portugal and would like to add another international trophy to the list in the upcoming tournament, possibly his last one.

Cristiano Ronaldo expresses confidence in Portugal's squad ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be making a record-extending sixth Euro appearance this year, exuded confidence in Portugal's squad for the upcoming competition. The superstar said (via TimelineCR7):

"I firmly believe that this team will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese fans, beginning with this EURO. However, the best generation of players are always those who win (trophies). I hope this national team will win. It's an incredibly talented squad."

Cristiano Ronaldo created another record in Portugal's 3-0 win over Ireland on Tuesday. With his first goal of the clash, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player in history to score in 21 consecutive years with the national team. He has scored every year for Portugal since 2004.