Cristiano Ronaldo will push for Juventus exit if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League - Reports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly leave the Turin giants if they fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Juventus' 3-0 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday saw Andrea Pirlo's side drop to fifth place in the Serie A table. They are now at risk of missing out on Champions League football in the 2021-22 season.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo will ask to leave Juventus if the club does not finish in the Serie A top four, despite having one year left on his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational goalscoring form for Juventus since joining the club from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

The Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the hopes that he would lead the club to the elusive Champions League title. However, the Portugal international has been unable to guide the club beyond the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Despite scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily cricticized for being unable to make an impact in the big games.

Fabrizio Romano recently told talkSPORT:

'If Juventus are out of the Champions League the feeling here in Italy is that Cristiano will ask to leave. Let's see what club can sign Cristiano this summer. Remember he has an incredible salary here at Juventus for one more season for £30 million."

He added:

"The bottom line is he wants to play in the Champions League and Juventus still have three game left to get there, but it's difficult for Juventus at the moment."

Juventus lose 3-0 to Milan at home.



As it stands, Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing Europa League football next season. pic.twitter.com/OuFohdJ0IN — Goal (@goal) May 9, 2021

Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon could be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily cricticized for being unable to make an impact in the big games this season

Two of Cristiano Ronaldo's former clubs, Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon, are reportedly interested in re-signing the 36-year-old superstar.

Real Madrid are lacking attacking options and have not managed to sign an adequate replacement for the forward since he left the club in 2018.

If Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo will ask to leave the club this summer. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/1QVBIDUIUn — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be interested in making a return to Sporting Lisbon. The Juventus forward began his professional career at the Portuguese club and is rumored to be interested in making a return to his home country.