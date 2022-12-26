"Cristiano Ronaldo will be transferred to Saudi Arabia" - Turkey President Erdogan appears to confirm Portuguese superstar's next destination

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that he has information that Cristiano Ronaldo will move to Saudi Arabia amidst interest from Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated last month. He notably played the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a free agent.

With the World Cup done and dusted, Ronaldo will now be determined to find a new club. The forward, though, has struggled to find takers for himself in Europe despite his status as one of the best players of his generation.

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are the only side to have shown serious interest in acquiring his services so far. They have offered him a contract until 2025 for a whopping salary of €200 million per year.

There have been suggestions that the Saudi outfit expect the 37-year-old to join them by the end of the year. However, the player denied claims that he had agreed to a deal with them during the World Cup.

As Ronaldo's future continues to remain up in the air, Erdogan has claimed to have inside information on the player's next destination. The Turkey President believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will soon be on his way to Saudi Arabia. He was quoted as saying by GOAL Turkiye:

"According to the information I have received, Cristiano Ronaldo will be transferred to Saudi Arabia."

It now remains to be seen if Erdogan's information will prove to be right and if Ronaldo will join a Saudi Arabian club, presumably Al Nassr. It appears that the Portuguese icon is still hopeful of getting a move to a European club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been keeping himself fit

Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to prove his doubters wrong after leaving Manchester United. He was thus determined to lead Portugal to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The forward started the tournament on a positive note, scoring in the team's 3-2 win against Ghana in their opener. However, he then found himself relegated to the bench for their knockout matches before being relegated.

Cristiano Ronaldo has since been trying to put his recent disappointments behind him by keeping himself fit. He even asked his former club Real Madrid to access their facilities to train alone as he prepares to join a new club.

With five Ballon d'Or awards and a host of other trophies to his name, Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best footballers of this generation. However, at 37 years of age, he now finds himself without a club.

