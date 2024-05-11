“Cure to depression”, “Winning assured” - Real Madrid fans convinced midfielder will score after he’s named in line-up to face Granada

Real Madrid will face Granada in one of the final games of the season in La Liga and 19-year-old midfielder Arda Guler will be in the starting lineup for the Merengues. Guler will make his eighth appearance in La Liga this season and 10th across all competitions.

After it was revealed that Arda Guler will start against Granada, Real Madrid fans took to social media and shared their confidence that the young attacking midfielder would score.

"Winning assured. With Arda Guler goal," wrote one fan.

"Arda ball is the cure to depression," another fan wrote.

"Guler nation we feasting," a user wrote on X.

"Guler gonna ball out," another one posted.

"Guler ball baby we so ready," a third one wrote.

"Gulllllerrrr, a goal or assist today," a user posted on X.

"Guler nation, we cook again," another use wrote.

"Arda goal incoming," a user posted on X.

Arda Guler reveals why he chose to play for Real Madrid

Arda Guler moved to Real Madrid last summer after spending the 2022-23 season with Fenerbahce. The 19-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Barcelona, but explained why he joined the Merengues instead.

"When my father called me and told me that Real Madrid wanted me and were interested in me, I was very excited, very happy. It all came a little too soon for me. That’s why I was so excited. Why did I choose Madrid? From a young age, many children dream of playing for Madrid, the biggest club in the world. They are like a family and offered me a long-term project. As soon as we sat down at the table, everything was decided. It was very fast," Arda Guler said in an interview with Kafa Sports, via Diario AS (h/t Football Espana).

Guler also revealed that Real coach Carlo Ancelotti played a significant role in his decision to join the Spanish giants and is hopeful he will be getting more playing time game after game.

Arda Guler is under contract with the Merengues through the summer of 2029.