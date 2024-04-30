Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Napoli want Arda Guler, Borussia Dortmund eyeing Fran Garcia, and more - April 30, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, April 30, to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Los Blancos arrive at the game on an 18-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Meanwhile, Napoli are looking to take Arda Guler on loan this summer. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Fran Garcia.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 30, 2024.

Napoli want Arda Guler

Arda Guler is wanted in Serie A

Napoli are interested in Arda Guler, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Turkish attacking midfielder arrived at Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer as one of the brightest young prospects in the land. However, Guler has failed to live up to the billing so far. He missed the entire first half of the season due to injuries (meniscus damage and muscle issues) and has struggled to break into the first team since returning to full fitness.

The 19-year-old has appeared just eight times across competitions this season, registering two goals and racking up a total of 166 first-team minutes. His situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon, with the competition for places at Los Blancos likely to get more serious next campaign. Multiple clubs are eager to take the teenager on loan this summer, including AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen. Napoli have now joined the list.

The reigning Serie A champions have dropped off this season and are ninth in the league table after 34 games. Changes are in order ahead of next season, with the club likely to lose Victor Osimhen as well. Napoli want to bring in Guler to maintain the quality of the attack.

However, the Turkish midfielder has no desire to leave the La Liga giants and wants to compete for his place at the club. Real Madrid are likely to let Guler make the final decision regarding his next move.

Borussia Dortmund eyeing Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia has admirers at Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund are planning to move for Fran Garcia this year, according to Fichajes. The Spanish left-back rejoined Real Madrid last summer and was initially expected to usurp Ferland Mendy from the starting XI. However, the Frenchman has upped his game this season, pushing Garcia behind the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. The 24-year-old has appeared 28 times for Los Blancos this season, almost half of which have been from the bench.

With the La Liga giants planning to move for Alphonso Davies this season, speculation is ripe regarding Garcia's future. Real Madrid are expected to offload one left-back to make room for the Canadian and the Spaniard could face the sack.

Dortmund are monitoring the situation with interest and want to prise Garcia away at the end of this season. The 24-year-old's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2027 and the La Liga giants are likely to let him go for a decent fee.

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken highly of Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the showdown between the two clubs. Real Madrid face the Bavarians in the Champions League semifinals first leg on Tuesday (April 30) at the Allianz Arena.

Los Blancos have enjoyed a superb run under Carlo Ancelotti in his second spell in charge and the Italian was handed a new deal last December until 2026. Speaking to the press, Tuchel labeled Ancelotti a legend of the game.

"Carlo Ancelotti is a legend. He is very humble, extraordinary and cannot be valued highly enough. You’re playing against Real, against the myth, the colours, the jersey. Nevertheless, he is always so nice and humble at the meetings. Carlo exudes fatherliness, which is one of his great strengths," said Tuchel (via OneFootball).

He continued:

"Our approach against Real will therefore be very substantive. We’re having a tactics session today and tomorrow. Then everyone can look forward to the game.”

The La Liga giants are on course to win the La Liga title this season and are among the favorites to win the Champions League as well.