Curtis Jones & Adrian mock Mohamed Salah as Liverpool star shows off ripped physique on a yacht

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah recently showed off his ripped physique as he posed in front of a yacht. His teammates Curtis Jones and Adrian, though, mocked the Egyptian winger in the comments section.

Salah posed in front of the yacht and posted the photo on Instagram. Jones commented:

"I knew it wouldn’t be much longer before you posted it."

Adrian chimed in:

"Stolen or posed photo?"

Salah's Reds finished fifth in the Premier League this season. While it was an underwhelming campaign from the team, the winger managed 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 games across competitions.

Mohamed Salah apologised to fans after Liverpool failed to secure top-four finish

Liverpool could only manage a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League this season. As a result, they will miss out on the UEFA Champions League next campaign.

Considering Jurgen Klopp's team's quality, it was a very underwhelming campaign for the Reds. Salah, one of the team's leading attackers, apologised to fans, tweeting:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League, and we failed.

"We are Liverpool, and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry, but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

Salah scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 38 league games. His efforts, though, weren't enough to secure the team a top-four spot. The Reds will play in the UEFA Europea League next campaign, drawing their last two games to finish four points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

It remains to be seen how they fare in European club football's second-tier competition, having been Champions League regulars for a while

