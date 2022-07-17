"Daddy CR7 is back at the den" - PSG new signing Hugo Ekitike's old tweets about Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo resurface

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) new boy Hugo Ekitike thinks Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world if we are to go with his social media posts.

PSG have made a major addition to their attack this summer in the shape of Ekitike. The French giants have taken the 20-year-old on loan for the season, but have the option to buy him next year.

Ekitike scored 10 goals and provided three assists from 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Reims last season. With Mauro Icardi, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Neymar's PSG futures up in the air, the Frenchman could become a regular in Christophe Galtier's attack this term.

The centre-forward, though, might have some explaining to do before he starts playing alongside Lionel Messi. Ekitike appears to have a clear preference towards Manchester United superstar Ronaldo over the Argentinean in the Greatest of All Time debate.

Ekitike's admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was evident when he tweeted about the player's return to Manchester United last summer. He expressed his delight at the Portuguese icon's transfer to Old Trafford by writing:

"Daddy CR7 is back at the den"

Hugo Ekitike @hekitike9 Le père Cr7 est de retour à la tanière Le père Cr7 est de retour à la tanière 🔴⚫️🔥

The PSG new boy reiterated his love for Ronaldo following his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle United last September. He took to Twitter to hail the 37-year-old as 'GOAT'.

Ronaldo scored a brace in Manchester United's 4-1 victory over Newcastle that evening. He went on to net 18 goals from 30 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season.

Ekitike's tweets about the former Real Madrid superstar likely will not affect Messi at all. However, the fact that these posts have surfaced following his transfer to Paris points towards how fans pay close attention to players' actions on and off the field.

Manchester United's Ronaldo and PSG's Messi have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them

Ronaldo and Messi have established themselves as the best players of their generation over the last 15 years or so. The two have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them so far.

It is telling that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the only other player to have won the accolade since 2008. The Portuguese superstar and Argentinean talisman have thus claimed their stake as two of the best footballers of all time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far