"This scenario could change only in case of salary coverage" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on PSG superstar Neymar's future 

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are yet to receive any offers for Neymar. As per Goal, the French giants are open to parting ways with the Brazilian superstar this summer.

Romano has claimed that his salary is proving to be a massive obstacle for any potential suitors. The Brazilian forward joined PSG from Barcelona after the French giants triggered his €222 release clause in 2017, making him the most expensive footballer in history.

He has scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists in 144 games in all competitions for the Parisian club. Despite his impressive numbers he has been unable to lead Les Parisiens to an elusive Champions League title.

Many fans and pundits believe Neymar has failed to reach expectations during his time with Les Parisiens. He has also missed several games due to injuries in his five-year stay at the club

The Brazilian forward was heavily jeered by the club's supporters after PSG's shock exit from the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid last season. This has raised questions about his future at the club.

He signed a new contract with PSG on May 2021 which will see his deal run until 2025. This could make it difficult for clubs to sign him permanently due to his age and the transfer fee involved.

Potential suitors could be open to signing him on loan, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they will only be willing to do so if PSG cover 50% of his salary.

As per talkSPORT, he is currently one of the highest paid footballers in the world as he is earning around £850,000 per week at PSG.

"At the moment Neymar's situation is full of rumors but there is no offer. Those close to Neymar ensure that his will is to stay at Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League in France," said Romano in his column for CaughtOffside.

He added:

"So far there have been no advanced negotiations and I think it should be remembered that Neymar signed a new contract with PSG just a year ago with a huge salary. It will be difficult negotiation for everyone, this scenario could change only in case of salary coverage beyond 50% by Paris."

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball According to reports, PSG have told Neymar he is no longer wanted at the club 🗞️ According to reports, PSG have told Neymar he is no longer wanted at the club 🗞️❌

Manchester United and Chelsea could be wary of Neymar's injury history and off-field antics

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

As per 90min, PSG have had contacts Manchester United and Chelsea to inform the Premier League giants about Neymar's potential availability. The Red Devils and the Blues are some of the few clubs in the world that can afford the Brazilian's salary.

The duo are also in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Manchester United have parted ways with Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan. New owner Todd Boehly is also keen to make a statement signing at the club.

90min @90min_Football Neymar Jr is could be on his way out of PSG! 🤯



Which club can give the Brazilian the 'love and respect' he is looking for? 🤔 Neymar Jr is could be on his way out of PSG! 🤯Which club can give the Brazilian the 'love and respect' he is looking for? 🤔 https://t.co/cEIsnshy1Y

Manchester United and Chelsea will, however, be wary of the 30-year-old lengthy injury record and off-field antics during his time with PSG. He is yet to make 25 Ligue 1 appearances in any of his five seasons with the club. He could therefore struggle to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far