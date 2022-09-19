"Dance wherever you want", "Madrid has only one color" - Real Madrid stars react after beating Atletico Madrid in the derby

Real Madrid players were understandably delighted with their performance against rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, September 18. Los Blancos won 2-1 in a feisty encounter to maintain their 100% record this season.

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 18th minute after a delightful one-two with Aurelien Tchouameni. Federico Valverde then scored his third goal in as many matches after Vinicius Jr.'s shot deflected off the post into his path.

Mario Hermoso gave the hosts some hope as he scored in the 83rd minute after Thibaut Courtois misjudged a corner. But the Atletico Madrid man was then sent off in stoppage time after picking up his second yellow card in two minutes.

The derby had many talking points ahead of the match after Vinicius Jr. was subject to racist remarks by Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish agents association.

The winger's dancing celebration after his goal against Mallorca last week was unfairly criticized, which saw his Brazil and Real Madrid teammates come out in support.

Hence, Real Madrid's players were delighted after winning the derby. Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois El derbi es nuestro! Orgullo de equipo! Great victory and a demonstration of what we are 🤍 #HalaMadrid El derbi es nuestro! Orgullo de equipo! Great victory and a demonstration of what we are 🤍 #HalaMadrid https://t.co/ArytznZcUV

Real Madrid maintain their position at the top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, going into the international break.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Rodrygo and Valverde after Madrid derby

Carlo Ancelotti was all praise for Rodrygo and Valverde after their goals and overall performance against Atletico Madrid.

He said after the match (via MARCA):

"Both of them are very special players because they are what the modern footballer has to be now, who must play in different positions, must have physique, technique ... Both of them have progressed a lot and we are delighted because they are doing very well."

Rordrygo and Valverde have had excellent starts to the season, especially with Karim Benzema missing out on recent matches due to injury.

The Brazilian forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in seven matches across all competitions. The Uruguayan, meanwhile, has scored four goals and provided two assists in nine games.

Madrid will next be in action in La Liga against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 2.

