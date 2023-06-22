Dani Alves' estranged wife Joana Sanz posts cryptic message on Instagram after Barcelona legend's interview from prison

Joana Sanz made a cryptic social media post after Dani Alves recently gave an interview from prison. The footballer is in jail for an alleged sexual assault case that took place at a night club in Barcelona at the end of last year.

Alves gave an interview to journalist Mayka Navarro from jail. Sanz has since posted a cryptic Instagram story. She reposted a post that read (translated from Portuguese to English):

"Impresses how you open your eyes to have friends men."

Joana Sanz's post after Dani Alves' recent interview

According to AS Tikitakas, Sanz was unhappy to be mentioned in Alves' recent interview. The former Barcelona player, though, has previously said that Sanz is the only person he owes an apology to:

“The only person I have to apologise to is my wife, Joana Sanz. The woman I married eight years ago, am still married to and hope to live with all my life."

He added:

"I have already personally asked her for forgiveness here, in prison, but I must do it publicly, because the story is public; the offense is public, and she deserves those public apologies. They have been, are being and will be very hard days for her."

What did Dani Alves say in his interview from prison?

In his interview from prison, Dani Alves shared his version of what went down at the night club in Barcelona. The Brazilian denied any wrongdoing and said that nobody had told him anything when he left the place.

He added that he got to know about the charges of alleged sexuall assault the next morning, which came as a surprise to him. Speaking about the same, Alves said (via Record Portugal):

"Until now, a scary story involving fear and terror has been told, which has nothing to do with what really happened or with what I did. Everything that happened and didn't happen in there is just me, and she knows. That morning, when the woman in question came out of the bathroom behind me, I stayed at my desk for a while."

He added:

"I didn't stay long because it was already late. I left the disco. ... I found out from the images I saw where the woman was crying. I didn't see her. If I had seen her crying, I would have stopped to ask what was going on."

Dani Alves concluded:

"At that moment, if someone in charge of the disco had asked me to wait because a young woman assured me that I had attacked her sexually, I had not gone home. That same night, I had gone to a police station to explain what had happened."

The former Barcelona, Juventus and PSG star has so far had his pleas for bail turned down. The judges are unsure of letting him go, as they think Alves might flee to Brazil after bail.

