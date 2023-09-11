Dani Alves' ex-partner Joana Sanz breaks silence on claims that she's joining reality TV show GH VIP 8

Disgraced former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves' ex-partner Joana Sanz has dismissed reports that she is set to join the reality TV show GH VIP 8.

Alves, 40, is in a Barcelona jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub in the city on December 30 last year. The Brazilian, who was playing for Mexican club Pumas UNAM at the time, maintains that he had consensual sex.

The Spanish courts recently rejected a bail plea from Alves, citing that the player is a flight risk and could flee the country if set free. In the aftermath of the incident, Sanz, a Tenerife-based model, broke ties with Alves and confirmed divorce in March this year (via Tribuna).

There were reports that Sanz was going to join the eighth season of the TV reality show Gran Hermano VIP. However, the Brazilian model took to social media to deny that she was going to be a part of the reality TV show (via Mundo Deportivo). She posted an Instagram story, claiming reports of her taking part in the reality show are not true.

The show premieres on September 14 on Telecinco. Confirmed housemates include TV talk show hostess Laura Bozzo, reality TV star Oriana Marzoli, aristocrat and businesswoman Pocholo Martinez-Bordiu and news correspondent Sol Macaluso.

How did Dani Alves fare for Barcelona?

Dani Alves

Dani Alves is one of the most decorated full-backs in the modern game. The 40-year-old Brazil international spent a successful first spell of eight seasons with Barcelona.

He returned for a less successful second stint towards the end of the 2021-22 season. Overall, Alves played 408 games across competitions for the La Liga giants, bagging 22 goals and 105 assists. He won six La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles with the club, among other honors.

Apart from Barcelona, the full-back also played for other European bigwigs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla. His last club was Mexican side UNAM, with whom he had five assists in 13 games across competitions.

They terminated the contract of the Brazilian legend following his arrest in Barcelona in the aforementioned sexual assault case.