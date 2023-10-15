Dani Alves wants to agree plea deal with Spanish authorities over rape case after claiming innocence on numerous times – Report 

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who has been in prison over a rape charge, is now looking for a plea agreement with Spanish authorities, according to El Espanol (via Marca).

The Brazilian right-back has been imprisoned for the last nine months following an incident in Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022. The 40-year-old is believed to be facing between 8-10 years in prison and would also have to pay compensation to the alleged victim of his actions.

But Alves' defence strategy has now reportedly altered following a change in lawyers. He has reportedly sacked Cristobal Martell and roped in Ines Guardiola, a lawyer who specializes in sexual assault and criminal law.

Alves has already been denied parole on two occasions by the Provincial Court of Barcelona and the examining magistrate. According to the new report, he is now looking to reach a plea agreement with Spanish authorities over the case.

It is further claimed that the negotiation process has already started and that there is a real possibility of reaching an agreement.

Dani Alves' ex-wife has distanced herself from the former Barcelona star

The former Barcelona star's ex-wife Dinorah Santana distanced herself from her ex-husband by saying he is dead to her in an interview with the television program 'Cuatro al dia' a few days ago. Santana said:

"For me, he doesn't exist. For me,ehe has died.

"I have always lowered my head, I have never made shows, I have never made scandals."

She also said:

"Everything I talked about, and I have the WhatsApps here, was oriented to what I had to say: 'Look, you're going to arrive at the airport... you're going to have press, you're going to say this and this. When you get out of jail, you are going to say this and this'.

"No one has pressured me, but I did it to help the father of my children. I have been used even when I have served him. Being children of an alleged rapist is something very unpleasant. I want him to disappear from my life."

Dani Alves won a total of 42 titles in his illustrious career and is the most decorated player in the history of football. His silverware collection includes three Champions League titles, seven La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles and two Copa Americas.