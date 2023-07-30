Dani Carvajal quizzed about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid after loss to Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Carvajal was recently quizzed about his club's reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has entered the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, who are in danger of losing him for free next summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly the favorites to secure his signature, as they were last summer when Mbappe decided to sign an extension with PSG. However, now with the French club keen on selling him this summer rather than risk losing him next year for free, the rumor mills are in overdrive again.

Carvajal was asked about his club's pursuit of Mbappe following Real Madrid's 3-0 pre-season defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday, July 30. The Spaniard stopped short of making a comment, stressing that he will only talk about players who are contracted with Real Madrid.

"Mbappé? No comment. I only talk about those who play for Real Madrid," he said (via Madrid Xtra).

Kylian Mbappe announced last month that he decided against triggering a one-year extension on his PSG contract. This meant that he could leave the club in the 2024 summer window for free.

PSG president 'shocked' by Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave for free

Earlier this month, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi commented on Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave the club next summer for free. He stressed that the club do not wish to let him leave on a Bosman and would thus prefer to sell him this summer.

He said (via Eurosport):

“We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. There was a verbal agreement and he had discussed it in an interview."

“And I was really shocked to learn that he had decided to leave for free," he added. "It’s very disappointing because Mbappe is a fantastic boy, a real gentleman and to leave for free, weakening the biggest club in France, it’s not him. When I heard the news, I was shocked and disappointed.”

Some reports claim Real Madrid are prepared to make a €225 million bid for Mbappe, which will make him the most expensive signing in club football.