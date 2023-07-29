Real Madrid set maximum fee they would pay to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided not to match the €250 million asking price set by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Kylian Mbappe. However, they are willing to offer up to €225 million to seal the deal.

As per a report in MARCA, Real Madrid are ready to make a world record offer for Mbappe this summer. They now want to sign the striker this summer, even though they are confident of signing him next summer for free.

PSG are desperate to offload the Frenchman this summer as they do not want him to leave for free. They believe that the striker has an agreement with Real Madrid and are not happy that he has decided against extending his stay at the club.

Los Blancos do not want to see a repeat of last summer when Mbappe penned a new deal at PSG and are ready to make the move. €225 million would be just over the release clause the French champions activated to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

Real Madrid dream was never over for PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid were not happy with Kylian Mbappe last summer after he signed a new deal with PSG.

However, Mbappe admitted that his dream to play for Madrid was never over despite penning the new deal. He told BBC:

"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

"I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona have also been linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe this summer. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are also said to be keeping tabs.