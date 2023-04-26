Daniel Sturridge makes bold prediction for key PL game between Manchester City and Arsenal

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has backed Arsenal to beat Manchester City in their potential title decider tonight (April 26).

The Gunners have failed to pick up a single point against City in their past 11 league meetings. Mikel Arteta's men head to the Etihad as underdogs with the title potentially on the line. His side are top of the league but only hold a five-point lead over tonight's hosts, who have two games in hand.

Sturridge has tipped Arsenal to pull off a monumental victory and thinks Gabriel Jesus may be key. He said on his official TikTok account:

"(It's) the teacher versus the student, Pep and Arteta. Two teams fighting for the title. Its a tough game to call but I feel like if Jesus scores Arsenal win and put themselves in the driving seat for the title."

Manchester City have been in remarkable form, unbeaten in their past 16 games across competitions. Guardiola's side beat Arsenal 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in February. Meanwhile, Arteta's side have struggled recently, drawing three on the bounce. This includes a 3-3 fightback against Southampton at home on April 21.

The last time the Gunners beat City in the league was in December 2015. Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud were on the scoresheet that night, hence the amount of time that has passed since.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus urges his side to go and beat Manchester City at the Etihad

Gabriel Jesus urges the Gunners to claim victory at the Etihad.

Jesus spoke after Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Southampton when he gave a rousing call to his teammates to beat Manchester City at the Etihad. The Gunners frontman alluded to their five-point lead, saying:

"Now is the difficult moment. It is time now to stick together until the end. We still have a lot of things to do this season; it is not over; we are still five points clear. Manchester City have two games in hand, but if we want to be champions,we have to go there to win the game - that is all."

Jesus knows all about winning the Premier League, having done so on four occasions with City. He left the Etihad last summer to join the Gunners and could be key in tonight's battle.

He has bagged nine goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions this season. However, the Cityzens boast the league's in-form striker in Erling Haaland. The Norweigan has bagged 48 goals in just 42 games in all competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes