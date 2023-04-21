"We are still five points clear"- Gabriel Jesus sends reminder to Manchester City after Arsenal's 3-3 draw against Southampton

Gabriel Jesus has reminded Manchester City that Arsenal are still five points clear at the top of the table despite their 3-3 Premier League draw against Southampton on Friday (April 21).

The Gunners fell behind by two goals at the Emirates after 14 minutes before Gabriel Martinelli halved the deficit midway through the first half. The Saints scored a third in the 66th minute to restore their two-goal lead before Arsenal staged a late comeback to force a share of the spoils.

Goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka towards the end of regulation time meant Arsenal had eight minutes of stoppage time to find the winner. That didn't come, though, and Jesus wasn't of much help to the hosts as the Brazilian forward had a markedly subpar game up front.

Arsenal's No. 9, nevertheless, issued a bullish message to Manchester City after the draw against Southampton, reminding his former team of the five-point gap. The Gunners have 75 points from 32 games, while Manchester City have 70, albeit with two games in hand.

Jesus, who left the Etihad last summer to join the north London giants in a £45 million deal, told Sky Sports, via BBC:

"Now is the difficult moment. It is time now to stick together until the end. We still have a lot of things to do this season; it is not over; we are still five points clear. Manchester City have two games in hand, but if we want to be champions,we have to go there to win the game - that is all."

Manchester City and the Gunners face each other on April 26 at the Etihad in what's billed as a potential title decider.

Mikel Arteta says he 'cannot wait' for Arsenal to take on Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has said that he's eagerly looking forward to taking on his old club Manchester City next week.

The Spanish tactician spent three and a half years at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager. He'snow tasked with spoiling his former club's plans to win their fifth league title in six seasons.

after the Gunners' 3-3 draw against Southampton, Arteta told BBC Sport:

"I cannot wait; these are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake, you have to go there to win. The game will be prepared to that; that is for sure."

Arsenal have drawn three league games in succession to offer Manchester City a way back into the title race but still hold their fate in their own hands. If Arteta's side beat City, they will win the Premier League if they don't drop points elsewhere.

