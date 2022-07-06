Danny Mills says 'greatest of all time' Lionel Messi wouldn't start for any of Premier League's top 6 teams

Former Manchester City right-back Danny Mills has claimed that Lionel Messi would get a start in any of the top six teams in the Premier League.

The Argentine superstar made his move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, ending his long association with Barcelona. His debut campaign at the Parc des Princes was somewhat underwhelming for a player of his standards.

Messi scored a total of 11 goals and provided 15 assists for PSG in 34 games across all competitions last season.

Danny Mills has insisted that he rates Lionel Messi as the greatest player he has ever witnessed as he did not see Maradona or Johan Cryuff live.

However, Mills has argued that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will not get into any of the Premier League's top six teams right now. He told talkSPORT:

“Would you take Lionel Messi, who I think is the greatest footballer I have ever seen. I didn’t see Cruyff live or Maradona. Messi is the best footballer I’ve ever seen. I know Ronaldo’s numbers are a little better and he’s more of a big game player."

“In terms of being a footballer, Messi is the greatest. But would you take Messi in your team now, probably not. I don’t think they [top six] would take him. Liverpool? No. Man City? No. Tottenham? No, I don’t think they would.”

Would Lionel Messi get into the top six Premier League teams right now?

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player ever to grace the game. His record, goalscoring numbers and accolades speak for his greatness, but age can affect even the best of players.

Messi is 35 years of age right now and it's only natural that his game takes a dip as he approaches the final few years of his career. However, it would be unfair to say that Messi won't get into any of the top six Premier League sides right now.

The Argentine might not make it into the Liverpool or Manchester City sides as they are already far too strong as a unit. However, Messi would be able to walk into the remaining four teams in the top six with relative ease.

