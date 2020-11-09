Danny Murphy picks perfect replacement for injured Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk 

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has given his opinion on who he believes will be the 'best option' to fix the Reds' defensive issues in the short-term.

The Premier League champions currently sit in third place in the table after eight games but they have lost the resoluteness and defensive solidity van Dijk provided them in the last two years.

So far, Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet from eight league games while the 16 goals they have conceded is almost exactly half of the total they shipped in across 38 matches last season.

Virgil van Dijk picked up a serious knee injury in the clash against Everton. Other fitness issues to players like Fabinho and Joel Matip has left Jurgen Klopp severely understaffed in the heart of the team's defence.

This has seen him turn to youngsters like Nat Philips and Rhys Williams but a more experienced head is needed to complement Joe Gomes and Joel Matip.

Liverpool and their search for van Dijk's replacement

David Alaba has less than a year left on his contract.

With the winter window expected to open in a few weeks, attention has turned to Liverpool's potential defensive signings. One name that has constantly popped up is that of David Alaba.

The Austria international has less than a year left on his current contract with Bayern Munich and there has been an impasse over extension talks, with both parties failing to agree to remuneration terms.

Although primarily a left-back, Alaba's versatility has seen him deployed in several different positions. He has functioned predominantly as a center-back in the last two years due to the presence of Lucas Hernandez.

The 28-year-old could be available for free next summer or at a cut-price deal in the winter and Liverpool have been identified as one of his potential destinations.

It is a move that Danny Murphy believes would be beneficial to his former club, telling Stadium Astro:

''In terms of his ability, he absolutely fits, he’s a super player. I suppose what you would have to be looking at, from Klopp’s perspective, is the balance of the squad moving forward when everyone is fit. Or you just look short-term and get the best option possible, which would be him."

"I would want them to do it, personally. You can’t have enough good players, but I think there will be a lot of competition. He will certainly add quality and strength in depth, but there will be a lot of takers for Alaba," added Murphy.

Liverpool will next be in action after the international break when they host table-toppers Leicester City.