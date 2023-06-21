Darren Bent expresses serious concern over Arsenal move to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has questioned Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's decision to sign Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Havertz is set to become the Gunners' first summer signing. He is joining Arteta's side in a deal worth up to £65 million and is being handed a long-term contract.

However, Bent, an Arsenal fan, isn't too enthused by the German attacker's capture. He does have trust in Arteta and his decision making but this signing has puzzled him as he doesn't see where Havertz fits in. He tweeted:

"I trust Arteta and the vision he has for Arsenal moving forward, but I need someone to explain this Havertz situation to me and where he fits in?"

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £74 million and arrived as an attacking midfielder by trade. However, the German has adopted various different positions during his three years at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old was used in a false nine role for much of last season but struggled. He netted just nine goals in 47 appearances across competitions. He has disappointed during his spell with the west Londoners.

Arteta may be looking to return Havertz back into an attacking midfield role but that raises question marks over Martin Odegaard. The Norweigan has played as the advancing midfielder as part of a midfield three this season. He flourished with 23 goal contributions in 45 matches across competitions.

The Spanish coach may look to continue with the German international in his false nine role. The north Londoners do boast three strikers at present: Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Folarin Balogun. However, the latter two are reportedly available for sale.

It remains to be seen how Arteta will bed Havertz into his Arsenal side but his signing has drawn debate. Many, including Chelsea fans, are surprised by the fee the Gunners are willing to pay following his lackluster campaign.

Chelsea and Arsenal are tipped to challenge for the Premier League title next season

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea and Arsenal to be in the Premier League title race next season. The two London clubs had starkly contrasting past campaigns.

Arteta's men challenged eventual champions Manchester City for the title. They held an eight-point lead over the Cityzens at the start of the year but fell five points short.

Meanwhile, Chelsea endured a dismal season that saw them finish 12th in the league. They won't be playing Europe next season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite this, Berbatov is backing the Blues to bounce back while he also thinks Arsenal will be in the title picture. He said (via Metro):

"I believe it will be difficult for Manchester City next season because not only Manchester United, but the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will be competing with them also."

The Bulgarian added:

"I know Chelsea had a difficult campaign, but they’ll be better next season under Mauricio Pochettino."

The Blues will need a complete turnaround under Pochettino to put themselves in contention for the title. They lost 16 of 38 league games last season and went through four separate permanent and temporary managers.

