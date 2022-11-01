Darren Bent picks Arsenal star as one of the 2 best center-backs in the Premier League this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has claimed Arsenal defender William Saliba has been one of the two best Premier League centre-backs this season.

Saliba has helped the Gunners keep four clean sheets in 12 league matches and has also scored two goals. Mikel Arteta's side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, two points above second-placed Manchester City.

Speaking about Saliba, Bent said (via the Mirror):

"If I had to pick two centre-backs, I mean I'm torn a little bit. So one would be William Saliba, but you agree with that. William Saliba would be one. I think he's been brilliant and you've seen it, how good he's been for Arsenal this season."

Saliba signed for the Gunners from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 but spent the next three seasons on loan at Saint-Etienne, OGC Nice and Marseille. He made his first senior appearance for the club this season and has been rock solid so far.

Bent chose Newcastle United's Sven Botman as the second defender on his two-man list. The Dutchman joined the club from LOSC Lille for £35 million in the summer. He has helped the Magpies keep four clean sheets in 11 matches as they sit fourth in the league table.

Bent also threw Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez's name into the hat but still picked Botman over him. He said:

"Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table. Now I'm torn, because I like Martinez at Manchester United, but I also like Sven Botman at Newcastle. So I think I'm gonna go for Sven Botman."

He added:

"It's like a flip of a coin. He went heads so I'm going Sven Botman. I think he's been brilliant, he's only 22 as well. Newcastle chased him for a while. His performances have been outstanding so I've gone for Sven Botman and William Saliba."

Martinez has helped Manchester United keep five clean sheets in 12 Premier League appearances this season. He joined the club from AFC Ajax in the summer.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “First is William Saliba…”



“Second, I’m torn. I like Martinez & I like Botman, but I’m going Botman.”



Darren Bent picks his best two Premier League CB’s so far “First is William Saliba…”“Second, I’m torn. I like Martinez & I like Botman, but I’m going Botman.”Darren Bent picks his best two Premier League CB’s so far 👏 “First is William Saliba…”👀 “Second, I’m torn. I like Martinez & I like Botman, but I’m going Botman.”Darren Bent picks his best two Premier League CB’s so far 🔥 https://t.co/k0raLeodZW

Arsenal offer William Saliba a new contract

The French defender's current contract with Arsenal expires in the summer of 2023 but has the option of a one-year extension.

As per the aforementioned report from the Mirror, the Gunners have offered Saliba a new contract, hoping to tie him down to a long-term deal. No agreement has been reached as of yet.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



We’re clear. William Saliba v Lisandro Martinez stats in the Premier League so far this season…We’re clear. #afc William Saliba v Lisandro Martinez stats in the Premier League so far this season…We’re clear. #afc https://t.co/nuc4tDy40o

Saliba's next real test will come on November 6 when Arsenal take on Chelsea in a Premier League London derby at the Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes