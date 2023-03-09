Darren Bent says he wouldn't want PSG superstar Neymar at Arsenal because he'd 'obliterate' the dressing room

Darren Bent has told Arsenal to stay away from Neymar even if the Brazilian is offered to the club. He believes the PSG star would obliterate the dressing room and would not fit in with Mikel Arteta's men.

Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, and various clubs have been offered the chance to sign him. The Brazilian is out for the season after picking up an ankle injury last month.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent claimed that the Gunners should not make a move for Neymar even if he was offered to them. He said:

"I wouldn't like him (at Arsènal). The baggage he comes with… (Neymar is a) fantastic player. But he is the sort of player who could go into the dressing room and obliterate everything. Neymar in his pomp was unbelievable. But there are times when things don't fit."

Arsenal told to stay away from Chelsea star

Darren Bent has been giving advice to Arsenal from the outside and told the Gunners last week to avoid making a move for Raheem Sterling. He believes that the Chelsea star does not start ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and should not be a target.

He said on talkSPORT:

"How does he walk into a side who are top of the Premier League? All the front-three are playing well. Martinelli is Arsènal's joint-top goalscorer. Looking at Raheem Sterling's form this season, he doesn't walk into Arsènal's front-three, no way. Arsenal's front-three are flying. We're not talking about a peak Sterling here."

He continued:

"Arsènal's forwards are flying. Sterling doesn't make Arsènal stronger right now, Arsènal's current front-three are playing better than Sterling. Martinelli and Saka are playing really well, better than Sterling. So why would you change that?"

Bent went on to claim that the only sides who should consider Sterling are Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur:

"The problem is, where would he go? He can't go back to Man City, he wouldn't go back to Liverpool, Man United wouldn't take him. I think Newcastle and Spurs are the two you would look at maybe."

Sterling scored in the UEFA Champions League this week to help Chelsea make it to the next round.

Poll : 0 votes