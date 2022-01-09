Date for Lionel Messi's potential return to action for PSG revealed - Reports

As per TyC Sport, PSG superstar Lionel Messi is slated to return to action on January 15 against Brest in Ligue 1.

The Argentine ace is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 during the Christmas break. He missed PSG's first game of the year against Vannes in the French Cup on Sunday. Messi remains sidelined for the league clash against Lyon too.

While the 34-year-old has been cleared to return to training, Messi has only taken part in individual training sessions. He is expected to return to action against Brest at home next Saturday.

Messi isn't the only PSG star currently recovering from COVID-19. Key players like Angel Di Maria and goalkeeper Keylor Navas are also recovering after a bout with the virus. This comes in the light of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases across France, where over 200,000 positive cases in a day were recorded last week.

Elsewhere, Neymar, who sustained a horrific knee injury last month, is still three weeks away from a return. PSG's depleted roster, though, had no impact on their performance on Sunday, as Mauricio Pochettino's side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Vannes.

With a dearth of first-team options, the Argentine manager could stick with the same squad, with Mauro Icardi set to return to the XI for the Lyon game. PSG face Lyon at the Groupama Stadium tonight in their first league game of the year.

Lionel Messi needs to hit the ground running for PSG this year

Lionel Messi's first season at PSG hasn't produced the spark that was expected, at least on the league front.

Despite his best efforts, the 34-year-old has struck just once in the French top flight in 11 games thus far. Things just haven't clicked for him on the domestic front, and now a bout with COVID-19 has sidelined him for a few more games.

In the Champions League, though, he has been a different beast, striking five times in as many games.

Although PSG are cruising towards the title despite Messi's indifferent returns, the Argentine will hope to give a better account of himself in the French top flight.

Messi's return to goalscoring form in the league would reduce the burden on Kylian Mbappe, who struck a hat-trick last weekend. It would also augur well for PSG's hopes of winning their first Champions League title. They meet record 13-time winners Real Madrid in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash next month.

