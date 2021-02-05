David Alaba considering offer from Manchester City despite rumours of agreement with Real Madrid: Reports

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is reportedly considering a move to Manchester City despite rumours of a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.

The Austrian's contract with the Bavarian giants expires at the end of the season, which means he can enter into negotiations with potential suitors.

According to Sports Bild, David Alaba has not finalised a summer transfer to Real Madrid and is yet to make a decision over his future. The 28-year-old is reportedly considering a move to Manchester City, where he would reunite with former Bayern Munich coach, Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have spent £421 million on defenders since Pep Guardiola took over the reins at the club. The Cityzens have, however, been unable to find an adequate left-back.

Guardiola has resorted to playing Joao Cancelo at left-back in recent weeks due to his lack of faith in the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer worth €11 million per year in wages to David Alaba. Meanwhile, Manchester City are said to be willing to offer €14 million to the Austrian, which could prove to be enough to make him consider a move to England.

Real Madrid's current first-choice left-back is Marcelo. The Brazilian has been in poor form this season, and latest rumours suggest that the club have put him up for sale. Los Blancos will, therefore, be desperate to sign a proven winner like David Alaba to replace Marcelo.

David Alaba destined to move to Real Madrid despite Premier League interest

David Alaba is more likely to move to Real Madrid than Manchester City

David Alaba seems destined to move to Real Madrid despite interest from the Premier League. The Bayern Munich man has been vocal about his desire to move to the Spanish giants in the past.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, is also desperate to get his client to the Spanish capital and establish close relations with the club's hierarchy.

🚨🌕| David Alaba has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid, he will join in June. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 29, 2021

Manchester City could, however, prove to be an enticing opportunity for Alaba, given that Pep Guardiola's side are currently top of the Premier League and are looking to challenge for the UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League giants are also in a better financial position than Real Madrid and can offer him a higher salary than the Spanish giants.