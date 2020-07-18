David Beckham chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football in recent years and inspired millions of people across the world with their exploits on the pitch. The healthy competition between the pair has helped shape a new era, as they continue to produce the goods despite entering the twilight years of their careers.

While Messi looks set to spend the entirety of his career with Barcelona, Ronaldo is currently plying his trade with Juventus after an unexpected move from Real Madrid in 2018.

Speaking of Real Madrid, former Los Blancos star David Beckham weighed in on the age-old debate as to who the better player is between Ronaldo and Messi.

The Englishman is one of the most famous footballers in the history of the sport and is amongst the biggest celebrities on the planet.

Lionel Messi has been in stunning form for Barcelona this season

Bechkam's crisp verdict of the pair speaks volumes of Messi and Ronaldo

Beckham waxed lyrical about Messi and Ronaldo but admitted that the Argentine is the superior player amongst the two.

"He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest."

Having announced his retirement in 2013, Beckham has continued his association with the sport. The Englishman is the co-owner of Salford City in League Two and the owner of the MLS franchise Inter Miami.

🧙‍♂️ Lionel Messi scored his fifth direct free-kick of the league campaign last night



😱 As many as Real Madrid, Man Utd, PSG, Chelsea, Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool have managed collectively pic.twitter.com/7w32P5Xh7P — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 17, 2020

The 45-year-old's assessment about Messi and Ronaldo was emphatic to say the least, as he did not hesitate to admit that the Barcelona star is the better player.

Messi has been in stunning form this season but was unable to stop Real Madrid from winning the La Liga title. Los Blancos sealed their 34th title earlier this week, as Messi and co fell to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against Osasuna at the Camp Nou.

Cristiano Ronaldo has led from the front for Juventus this season

Ronaldo, on the other hand, looks set to win his second Serie A title in succession. The Portuguese star has spearheaded the Bianconeri's title charge and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Messi and Ronaldo will look to inspire their sides in the Champions League, as the tournament looks set to resume next month in a new format.

