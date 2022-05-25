David Beckham plotting Barcelona reunion for PSG star Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - Reports

David Beckham is determined to strengthen Inter Miami as a global brand. In that pursuit, he is interested in signing PSG superstar Lionel Messi at some point. He wants the Argentine to be reunited with his long-time friend Luis Suarez and re-create their lethal partnership from the Barcelona days in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi has had a rather average first year in France given the elite standards the football audience is used to of him. The PSG forward could only contribute 11 goals and 14 assists in his 34 appearances across all competitions and was overshadowed on most occasions by Kylian Mbappe.

His former Blaugrana teammate Suarez welcomed the opportunity to pair up with the Argentina international at Inter Miami. While speaking on the 'EL Larguero' show via GOAL, the Uruguayan said:

"With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully. On and off the pitch we've been good together. There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy outside so that they perform inside."

The 35-year-old striker's contract with Atletico Madrid comes to an end in June. However, he has no plans to fly off to a comfortable retirement destination like the US, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia, just yet. Suarez wishes to continue in Europe and said:

"No, it's not in my head yet. I have my head in Europe. Spain? Obviously one left a great legacy here, I'm very proud of the career I've had here.I have received some proposals from here. I want to see the project of being able to compete at a high level."

PSG forward Lionel Messi to acquire Inter Miami shares before a transfer

MARCA reports that the former Barcelona man will be acquiring as much as 35 percent of the shares in David Beckham's club before he moves to the MLS. The outlet further revealed that after the 34-year-old's contract with PSG comes to an end in 2023, he will move to Inter Miami.

Back in 2020, Messi had himself admitted in an interview La Sexta's Jordi Evole that a move to the US is not off the cards in the future. The former Barcelona talisman said:

"I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like, but not yet."

Inter Miami are currently managed by David Beckham's former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville. They are far from challenging for the MLS title, sitting 10th in the league, nine points adrift of the top spot. The arrival of the PSG forward could seriously change Miami's fortunes both on and off the pitch.

