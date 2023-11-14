David Beckham set to attend Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai: Reports

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham will reportedly attend the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand on Wednesday (November 15) in Mumbai.

The stage is set for a mouthwatering knockout fixture between two heavyweights in international cricket at the Wankhede Stadium after the completion of the league stage.

India finished on top of the table with 18 points as they won every single one of their nine fixtures. Meanwhile, the Kiwis had to settle for the final semifinal berth as they finished fourth in the standings after racking up 10 points.

According to a report from RevSportz, David Beckham will spend three days in India as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador and could watch the aforementioned match.

While doing so, he is likely to be accompanied by one of the greats of the game, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar. The aforementioned report also suggests that there could be a pre-match segment featuring the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar.

As far as the cricket is concerned, second-placed South Africa and third-placed Australia will battle it out in the second semi-final. The winner of this match, which is set to take place on November 16, will face either India or New Zealand in the World Cup final at Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

David Beckham sends message to World Cup winner Lionel Messi after eighth Ballon d'Or triumph

David Beckham and Lionel Messi at Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris (via Getty Images)

David Beckham, the man who presented Lionel Messi with his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy in Paris on October 30, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram soon after the ceremony.

Messi currently plays for Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS. After leading Argentina to the World Cup trophy in Qatar last year, many believed the 36-year-old attacker to be the rightful claimant for the honor.

Addressing Messi's moment of success, Beckham wrote on Instagram:

"Huge honour to present Leo with his 8th Ballon D’or tonight in Paris x such a special night for Leo and his family and it was a privilege to be there to celebrate such an incredible achievement, Miami are truly honoured to have The Best 🩵🤍 congratulations my friend @leomessi @intermiamicf."

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi bagged seven goals and three assists. He received the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the tournament's best player.

He continues to impress with Inter Miami, a club he joined this summer from Paris Saint-Germain. Thus far, the ex-Barcelona man has bagged 11 goals and five assists from 14 appearances across all competitions for the Herons.