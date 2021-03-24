David Beckham wants Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at MLS side Inter Miami

David Beckham has revealed his desire to bring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the MLS to join his side Inter Miami. With both players having previously expressed a desire to play in America, the Englishman is hoping to see the duo in the colours of his team.

The Argentinean and the Portuguese seem to have slowed down in recent time, so they could be tempted to taste life in the MLS in the near future. The arrival of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami could propel the club to stardom and increase their fan following within a short time.

Beckham revealed in a recent interview with ESPN that the club was formed to attract the best in the game, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, to name a few.

“When we announced Miami, there was always going to be talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar. There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don't think it's a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it's a great place” said Beckham.

The Englishman further added that the lure of the city of Miami could help attract top talents.

“Obviously, it's a great city. I feel like we've got a great fan base, but I also understand there's great talent in Miami and South Florida, and I think we have a real opportunity. Miami is a city that has that pull on players who have been playing in Europe that are big stars” said Beckham.

After spending his entire career at Barcelona, Lionel Messi could be tempted to test the waters in Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo has already enjoyed a vibrant career so far, so a swansong at the MLS side could suit him as well.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still have a few years of football left in them

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably two of the greatest players the game has ever seen. The duo has achieved a lot during their near two-decade-long illustrious careers.

Messi will have some unfinished business at the Camp Nou after the arrival of Joan Laporta, while Ronaldo could be itching to win the UEFA Champions League title with Juventus.

Thus it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will fancy playing outside Europe, and for the same team, for the first time in their careers.