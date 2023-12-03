David de Gea sends cryptic social media message after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Newcastle

In the aftermath of Manchester United's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, former Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea raised eyebrows with a cryptic social media post.

The 33-year-old parted ways with United in July following a contract stalemate and a reportedly subsequent cut in salary. He posted a chilling face emoji after their defeat at Newcastle on December 2, sparking speculation.

Erik ten Hag's decision to release de Gea and bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a hefty £47 million in the summer has been met with criticism. This move is increasingly seen as a misstep in the Dutchman's tenure at Old Trafford. Onana has been at the center of the blame in their UEFA Champions League struggles, conceding a stunning 14 goals in just five continental games.

Onana was hardly the reason for United's latest defeat, as the Red Devils provided a rather lackluster performance overall against Newcastle. De Gea's cold face emoji, however, gained over 120,000 likes:

The Spanish goalkeeper has been without a club after rejecting offers from Saudi Arabian teams in favor of a potential move to Real Betis that now seems uncertain.

Erik ten Hag's future at United is also shrouded in doubt. The team's underwhelming performance has been marked by six losses in their first 14 Premier League matches and an early Carabao Cup exit. They are sitting at the bottom in their Champions League group, which has cast a shadow over his managerial position.

Manchester United look to Atletic Bilbao for goalkeeping fix

Manchester United's quest to bolster their goalkeeping ranks has led them to Athletic Club Bilbao's Unai Simon. Despite their earnest efforts, as per Fichajes.net (via Hard Tackle), the Red Devils have hit a snag, with the 26-year-old declining moves to several clubs. He has also shown a steadfast intention to remain with the Spanish outfit.

Simon's prowess between the sticks hasn't gone unnoticed, attracting interest from heavyweights like Bayern Munich and lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. His significance to Bilbao, where he's contracted until 2025, is undeniable, as he has racked up six clean sheets in 15 La Liga games.

His potential addition to Manchester United would arguably be a significant boost. This interest comes despite United's recent acquisition of Andre Onana from Inter Milan. Onana's tenure at Old Trafford has been marred by subpar performances, costing the team crucial points and intensifying the need for reliable goalkeeping options.