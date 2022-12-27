David Moyes predicts how Man City will perform against Arsenal and gives his view on the Premier League title race 

West Ham United manager David Moyes has shared his prediction for the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners put in an excellent performance at the Emirates yesterday (December 26) to beat the Hammers 3-1. They dominated the game with 67% possession and 16 attempts on goal, with five being on target.

Arsenal @Arsenal It feels so good to be back It feels so good to be back ❤️ https://t.co/FzelSBKIuA

West Ham manager Moyes acknowledged the brilliance of Mikel Arteta's side but claimed that they would struggle against Manchester City.

The north London side are currently at the top of the league table, eight points above City, who have a game in hand. However, Moyes doesn't believe they can win the title, as he said:

“I think Mikel might go on to be one (a Premier League winning manager). Do I think they’re going to win it this year? I’m not sure. I think you’d be remiss if you don’t think of Man City. You’d be doing them down. They’ve got a fantastic team and there’ll be other teams that are a bit more used to being around the top, maybe a Liverpool later on."

He added:

“Not to say that Mikel isn’t building a side capable but I think he’ll know that Man City will be the ones. They’ll come here and they’ll keep the ball off Arsenal. Arsenal kept the ball off us tonight, Man City will come here and keep the ball off Arsenal and it’ll become a different type of game for them.”

The two top sides in the Premier League this season are yet to face off after their earlier game was postponed. They will face each other on February 15 at the Emirates.

Arsenal beat West Ham to consolidate their position at the top

The Gunners were outstanding in their first game back after the FIFA World Cup break. Many predicted a dip in their performance after striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury at the FIFA World Cup. However, Eddie Nketiah stepped up yesterday to help Arsenal secure a win.

Said Benrahama opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute via a penalty to help his side to a 1-0 lead in the first half.

However, the hosts bounced back and scored thrice in a 16-minute spell in the second half. Bukayo Saka opened the floodgates before Gabriel Martinelli scored another goal. Nketiah then completed the comeback to help his side start the second half of the season in style.

They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion away on December 31.

Poll : 0 votes