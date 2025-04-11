Days after war of words with Andre Onana, Nemanja Matic shares message upon meeting ‘brothers’ at Manchester United again

Olympique Lyon star Nemanja Matic shared a message after meeting the staff members at Manchester United after their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday. The Serbian midfielder notably had a fierce exchange with Andre Onana before the game.

Lyon and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League first leg. Matic remained on the bench for the game. After it, he shared a post with United's staff, writing (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Nice to see my brothers again!”

Matic made 189 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists. He also had a war of words with Andre Onana before the first leg.

In a pre-match interview, the Manchester United keeper said about Lyon:

"Of course, it's not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them."

Matic fiercely responded:

"Onana said they're way better than us? When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you're talking about. If it was Van der Sar, Schmeichel or de Gea saying that, ok... but Onana, he's one of the worst."

Onana then shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same. "

It was a forgettable night for Onana, though, as he was culpable for both goals scored by Lyon.

Andre Onana struggles as Lyon hold Manchester United to a draw

After his exchange with Nemanja Matic on social media and in the press, Andre Onana had the worst possible start against Lyon on Thursday. The French side received a free kick in the 25th minute. Thiago Almada put in a cross that evaded everyone and tricked Onana, finding the back of the net.

Manchester United restored parity in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time with a header from Leny Yoro. They then took the lead in the 88th minute via a header from Joshua Zirkzee. However, Lyon responded in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Georges Mikautadze took a shot straight at Onana, who pushed it back into the danger area, and it fell to Rayan Cherki, who finished neatly. It ended in a 2-2 draw with all to play for in the second leg at Old Trafford on April 17.

Before that, Manchester United will face Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lyon will face Auxerre away later that day in Ligue 1.

