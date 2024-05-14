“De Bruyne is a horrific shout” “He doesn’t even believe it himself” - Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher argue over Premier League team of the season

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville picked their Premier League Team of the Season on Monday Night Football (May 13). The duo had some similar names on their sheets and further discussed the player choices they clashed over, ending it with a unified Team of the Year, as per Sky Sports' MNF.

Both Neville and Carragher had Arsenal centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba in their team. They also opted for three midfielders - Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Rodri. Carragher and Neville also agreed to place Phil Foden and Cole Palmer as the two wingers in their team.

As for the rest of the choices, Neville went with Aston Villa's Emi Martinez in goal, Ben White at right-back, Destiny Udogie at left-back, with Erling Haaland playing as the striker. Carragher, meanwhile, had Jordan Pickford in goal, Virgil Van Dijk as the third centre-back, with Kevin De Bruyne as the fourth midfielder, and Ollie Watkins playing up front.

Labeling De Bruyne as a wrong call, Neville said:

"De Bruyne is a horrific shout. He's barely played, and he's not been spectacular when he has.”

Neville continued to express disbelief in Carragher's 3-2-4-1 formation team, saying:

“He doesn't believe what he's saying. He doesn't even believe it himself. This year, I can honestly this year, he doesn't even believe his own team. He's created a system that doesn't exist.”

Neville: 4-3-3: Martinez, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Udogie, Rice, Odegaard, Rodri, Palmer, Haaland, Foden

Carragher: 3-2-4-1: Pickford, Saliba, VVD, Gabriel, Rice, Rodri, KDB, Odegaard, Palmer, Watkins, Foden

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville praise three Arsenal stars in MNF's Team of the Year

Praising Arsenal's centre-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, Neville said on Monday Night Football (via Standard):

“We talk a lot about Saliba but Gabriel has been absolutely outstanding. There was the potential for him to leave [in the summer] but Arsenal weren’t themselves, they tried different things... once Gabriel came in he was outstanding. Absolutely brilliant.”

Carragher added:

“I think if this partnership stays together for the next three, four years we’re talking about them alongside Ferdinand and Vidic, Carvalho and Terry. They’re the two that really stand out and those two can go alongside as certainly some of the best partnerships we’ve seen in the Premier League.”

Arsenal have kept 18 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, conceding only 28 goals in the campaign.

Neville also praised Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, hailing him as his Premier League Player of the Year:

“I didn’t have to think about it at all, he’s a beautiful player and he knits everything together. An absolutely unbelievable football player. If he had a striker that made those darting runs, a [Sergio] Aguero type, the number of chances he’d make is unbelievable.”

Odegaard has registered eight goals and as many assists in 34 games this season.