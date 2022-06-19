"Deal in the final stages" - Journalist says 25-year-old Manchester United man is close to leaving the club

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest on a one-year loan deal, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland.

The 25-year-old was expected by many to establish himself as the Red Devils' number 1 after impressing on loan at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2019. However, he found himself behind David de Gea in the pecking order last term.

Henderson made just three senior appearances for Manchester United in the recently-concluded season. Frustrated with the lack of playing time, the goalkeeper is keen to move away from Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Newcastle United were previously credited with an interest in the England international. However, it recently emerged that the Magpies have ruled out signing the Manchester United man.

It paved the way for Nottingham Forest to initiate talks over a loan deal for the shot-stopper. The Premier League newcomers have progressed well in their efforts to acquire his services. Providing an update on the deal, Plettenberg wrote on Twitter:

"Been told from sources around the player that Manchester United are preparing the paperworks. Deal in the final stages. One-year loan with Nottingham Forest, but final details need to be clarified regarding the possible release clause of around £20m."

Henderson has set his eyes on earning a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. He is thus determined to earn regular playing time at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Nottingham Forest could thus be an ideal destination for the goalkeeper this summer. Plettenburg also reported that the final details on Henderson's £20 million release clause need to be worked out.

The academy graduate has made just the 29 senior appearances for the club since making his debut in 2020. It appears it is only a matter of time before he puts pen to paper on a temporary deal with Steve Cooper's side.

Why do Nottingham Forest want Manchester United's Henderson?

Nottingham Forest earned promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. Brice Samba's efforts in goal played a key role in the Tricky Trees' qualification. The Congolese shot-stopper played 40 Championship games last season, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 35 goals.

However, the Frenchman has just one more year remaining on his deal with the Premier League newcomers. He is not happy with the club's contract offer and is open to a move away this summer.

Samba has attracted significant transfer interest from clubs in Ligue 1 ahead of the 2022-23 season. RC Lens are among the teams keen on acquiring his services from Nottingham Forest.

Henderson is thus expected to replace the 28-year-old as Cooper's first-choice goalkeeper.

