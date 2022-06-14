Newcastle United enter race to sign Arsenal star after backing out of move for 25-year-old Englishman: Reports

Newcastle United are the latest club to reportedly be interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leno, 30, found game time hard to come by last season following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

The German shot-stopper was the Gunners' first choice but Ramsdale soon displaced him in the role, with Leno having to play understudy.

Leno made just eight appearances in all competitions and is seemingly heading towards an exit from Arsenal.

Premier League newcomers Fulham have reportedly been frontrunners to lure Leno to Craven Cottage, with the German keen to stay in London.

However, it appears Newcastle United have now come into the equation with 90min (via CaughtOffside) reporting that the Magpies are interested in the German.

Eddie Howe is set to have a summer transfer war chest to target big names off the back of an impressive season at the St James' helm.

The Telegraph reports that Howe could have a budget of around £80 million to £100 million disregarding the sale of players.

This could pave the way for the Newcastle boss to target Leno having previously been linked with Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have ruled out signing Henderson and could therefore be set to pursue Leno as an alternative.

Leno has made 125 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, keeping 37 clean sheets.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe on his plans this summer amid links with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Arsenal's Bernd Leno could be the latest impressive signing

Eddie Howe masterminded a monumental turnaround at St James' Park when he took over in November last year.

Newcastle had just been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium in October but were struggling in the league without a win and sitting 19th.

But Howe would oversee a huge transformation, with the Magpies finishing in 11th position and doing so in impressive fashion.

He has spoken about the upcoming transfer window in the past, giving an honest assessment of expectations (via CaughtOffside):

"We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way."

He continued:

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.

Howe signed the likes of Bruno Guimares, Kieran Trippier and Matty Targett in January and the trio flourished. He added:

“If you make too many changes, I think you change the dynamic and that can be a negative. We’ve got a very good team spirit, a really good togetherness, which we don’t want to lose. But, obviously, we know that we have to improve in the areas we can so that’s what we will try to do.”

