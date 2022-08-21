"Deal will depend on budget" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United's interest in 28-year-old goalkeeper

Manchester United are interested in signing SL Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos but any deal would depend on the team's budget, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are scouring the transfer market to find an able backup for David de Gea.

Dean Henderson had provided excellent competition for the Spain international over the last couple of years. However, the England international moved to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.

With the FIFA World Cup around the corner, it is clear he wants more playing time to force his way into Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

Henderson's gain has proven to be United's loss. The Red Devils are actively looking for a new goalkeeper and have reportedly shortlisted four names, of which one is Vlachodimos.

It's not gonna be an easy deal - as he's key player for Benfica. Odysseas Vlachodīmos is attracting interest from many clubs. Ajax are thinking of him as potential option, while he's one of 4 names included in Manchester United list - deal will depend on budget.

De Gea had one of the worst performances of his United career in his team's 4-0 loss against Brentford on August 13. The Spain international was directly at fault for the Bees' opening two goals.

Nevertheless, he is expected to retain his starting position in the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

However, Vlachodimos will look to compete with the Spaniard if he joins Manchester United this summer.

The Stuttgart-born Greece international moved to Benfica from Panthinaikos in the summer of 2018 and has since become an important part of their team. He has made 174 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles in his four years there.

Hence, it will not be easy for United to take him out of manager Roger Schmidt's hands. Romano also named Ajax as another interested party in the former Panathinaikos goalkeeper.

Andre Onana's move to Inter Milan on a free transfer earlier this summer means the Dutch giants are also on the lookout for an experienced goalkeeper.

Manchester United interested in Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper

According to Sky Sports, Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer has attracted interest from Manchester United this summer.

At 33, the Switzerland international is nearing the final few years of his playing career. However, both him and Vlachodimos are good enough to be a backup at Old Trafford and even challenge De Gea for the starting spot.

The latter seems like a more attractive target given his age. Vlachodimos (28) is five years younger than Sommer and has two years left on his current contract at Estadio da Luz.

Sommer, who made 33 Bundesliga appearances for Die Fohlen last season, is set to become a free agent next summer if he doesn't renew his deal. It remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag will sign a new goalkeeper in the coming days.

The transfer window shuts on September 1 and Manchester United would certainly not want 36-year-old Tom Heaton as De Gea's only backup.

Edited by Aditya Singh