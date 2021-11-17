“December is the month of dreams” - Mino Raiola provides Paul Pogba update and slams ex-Manchester United stars for constantly speaking about Frenchman

Mino Raiola has hinted at a potential transfer for Manchester United star Paul Pogba by claiming December is 'the month of dreams' for him. The super agent also slammed former Red Devils players who have consistently criticized the Frenchman.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for £89.3 million. The France international is now in the final eight months of his contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to see Pogba put pen to paper on a fresh contract. However, there have been no signs to suggest that the midfielder will extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba's agent Raiola has now added more fuel to the fire by hinting at a Manchester United departure for the 28-year-old. He said that December is 'the month of dreams' for his client.

Raiola has also slammed former Manchester United players who have consistently criticized Pogba over the years. He told Italian broadcaster RAI [Via Goal]:

"December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams, but it is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man Utd players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore. It’s too early to speak about Paul Pogba’s contract. Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming.”

As Pogba edges closer to the end of his contract with Manchester United, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

Where could Manchester United star Paul Pogba end up?

There have been no signs that Paul Pogba will extend his current contract with Manchester United. As things stand, the France international will leave the Red Devils as a free agent at the end of the season.

Pogba will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England at the turn of the year. And it appears the midfielder will not be short of options should he decide to leave Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has heavily been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a long time. Los Blancos are claimed to be admirers of Pogba and could look to snap him up on a free transfer.

A return to Juventus has also been mooted for the Manchester United star. The Serie A giants are reportedly looking to bolster their options in midfield and could look at a deal for Pogba.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG are another option for Pogba should he leave Manchester United next year.

