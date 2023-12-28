"Decision-making has been absolutely spot-on" - Pundit says £30m Chelsea star had a 'stormer' against Palace 

Pundit Lee Dixon has hailed Chelsea defender Malo Gusto for his 'spot-on' decision-making in the 2-1 Premier League home win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday (December 27).

Continuing his good recent form, attacker Mykhailo Mudryk opened the scoring inside 13 minutes at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Gusto's superb work in the build-up.

Although Michael Olise hauled Palace back on level terms in first-half stoppage time, the Blues had the last laugh, with Noni Madueke drilling home an 89th-minute winner from the spot.

It was Mauricio Pochettino's side's third straight league win at home after winning just once in their opening seven games. The win moved the Blues up to tenth in the standings, 17 points behind leaders Liverpool (42) after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Gusto - deputising for the injured captain Reece James - put in an impressive shift at both ends. Dixon duly took note of that (as per The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Gusto is absolutely having a stormer at the right-back position, playing almost like a right wing-back, just the ball, the choice of ball, the decision-making of him has been absolutely spot-on.

“And the defending has been pretty good as well, which you don’t normally say about full-backs these days.”

The French full-back arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer from Lyon on a reported £30 million move. He has made 15 appearances across competitions, starting eight times and contributing three assists.

"I am really pleased with the performance" - Chelsea boss after Palace win

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was a happy man following the home win over Palace.

However, the Argentinian urged his new-look youthful side to be more consistent in a 'tough' league like the Premier League, where the Blues are way down in the standings at the midpoint of the season.

"We created many chances, " Pochettino told BBC Match of the Day. "I am really pleased with the performance. You need to adapt to the team and it's an important step for Christopher Nkunku.

"The Premier League is really tough, and we need to be consistent. The first half of the season has been really up and down, and it's been tough and difficult. But we're positive, and we need to show that we can compete."

The Blues close out the year with a league clash at Luton Town on Saturday (December 30). Pochettino's side beat the newly promoted side 3-0 earlier in the season, in the reverse fixture, at home.