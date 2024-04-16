Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard send message to Chelsea ace Cole Palmer after emphatic four-goal outing during 6-0 triumph vs Everton

Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard reacted to their compatriot Cole Palmer's performance for Chelsea in their 6-0 win over Everton on Monday, April 15.

The 21-year-old shone in helping his side secure a huge victory at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Palmer opened the scoring for the Blues in the 13th minute from outside the box after a stunning play. He then doubled their lead five minutes later, heading in from a rebound from close range.

The Englishman then got on the end of a misplaced pass from Everton goalkeeper and his compatriot Jordan Pickford. He chipped the ball over Pickford from outside the box in the 29th minute to complete his hat-trick. After Nicolas Jackson had made it 4-0 for Chelsea in the 44th minute, Cole Palmer scored his fourth of the night in the 64th minute via a penalty. Alfie Gilchrist completed the scoring in the 90th minute.

After the game, Palmer shared a carousel post on his Instagram, with the caption:

"Perfect night. X4"

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice commented on the post:

"Unbelievable bro"

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard wrote:

"On smokeee"

Cole Palmer has made two appearances for England so far and shared the pitch both times with Rice last year. He didn't feature in their friendlies in March this year, though.

Mauricio Pochettino hails Cole Palmer's impact on Chelsea

Cole Palmer has now scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 38 games across competitions for Chelsea. He arrived at the club only last summer from Manchester City for a reported fee of £40 million but has already had a huge impact.

After his four-goal performance against Everton, manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded the youngster, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"The impact on the team was amazing from day one. We always expect the best with everyone we sign, so it has not surprised us. He was always the player with the capacity to score goals, even in Manchester City.

"But the way he adapted himself and the way he is playing and performing is fantastic. It is amazing for the team, amazing for him, and shows that the club made the right decision by signing him."

Cole Palmer has scored 20 Premier League goals this season and sits atop the goalscoring charts with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are ninth in the Premier League table, three points behind Manchester United (6th) with a game in hand.

