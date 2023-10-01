Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard react on social media as Arsenal star scores first goal for club in win over Bournemouth

Arsenal midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard offered their support to under-fire star Kai Havertz after his first goal for the club against Bournemouth on Saturday, September 30.

Havertz joined the Gunners from Chelsea for £65 million in the summer but has failed to make the desired impact. He failed to register any goal contribution in nine games across competitions before the clash against Bournemouth. His performances were also heavily criticised by fans and pundits alike.

Havertz, however, finally scored a goal in Arsenal's 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The Gunners received a penalty in the 53rd minute, which Odegaard and Bukayo Saka gave to the German, who made no mistake.

After the game, Odegaard shared an Instagram story with Havertz, with the caption:

"Well done brother"

Rice also posted a story with the German midfielder, writing:

"My brother man!!! Buzzing for you"

Havertz also shared an Instagram post after the game with the caption:

"Solid team performance. Appreciate all the support today from my teammates and the travelling fans. Means a lot ❤️ #Together"

In the game, meanwhile, Saka opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Odegaard scored from the penalty spot in the 44th minute. Havertz added the third goal in the 53rd minute before Ben White completed the scoring in the 93rd minute.

With the win, Arsenal remain the only unbeaten English team across competitions this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on facing Manchester City next week

The Gunners have started the 2023-24 season brilliantly after missing out on the Premier League title last season against Manchester City. They are unbeaten across competitions and will face City in the league on Sunday, October 8.

However, before that, Arsenal will travel to face RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 3.

After the win over Bournemouth, Mikel Arteta was asked if he is thinking about preparations for the big game against Manchester City. He replied (via Arsenal.com):

"I feel great we have won the game, that’s the only thing we can control, I am just thinking on that bus, how we can prepare Lens, it’s going to be a really tough match away from home on Tuesday to try to win it and City will be the next step, but it’s taking a lot of good things and move them for Tuesday and again try to make the right decision with the line-up and squad to maintain the level we are showing."

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League, just a point behind leaders Manchester City. A win next week could take them above City or even at the top of the table based on other results.