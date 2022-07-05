“Dedicate yourself to being the best at what you do” – Georgina Rodriguez’s explanation on why ‘super dad’ Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t allowed to change lightbulbs

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has explained why the Portuguese star isn't allowed to change lightbulbs.

On the football pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is one of football’s greatest, having carved out a legacy that any footballer would dream of.

The Portuguese star boasts five UEFA Champions League medals alongside five Ballon d'Or awards.

However, at home things are a little different for the United star, with his girlfriend Rodriguez having detailed how she runs the show.

She told Sportweek (via The Sun):

“Cristiano is a super dad and the best husband I could dream of. But he doesn’t cook. After training all morning, he deserves to find a good plate of hot food prepared with love at the table."

The Argentinian model has revealed that she is the one who changes the lightbulbs in the household, adding:

“We have a chef and sometimes I cook. And changing a light bulb in our house is impossible, we have such high ceilings. If you were Cristiano Ronaldo, would you change a light bulb nearly 20ft above the ground? Better not. Take care of yourself and dedicate yourself to being the best at what you do."

Rodriguez concluded:

"I'll take care of the rest. I make it all work out. I like to take care of my home and my family.”

The Manchester United star has five children, two of whom are with Rodriguez.

However, it remains to be seen whether the family will be living in Manchester come next season.

The veteran striker has reportedly asked the Red Devils to allow him to leave if a reasonable offer is made for the Portuguese star this summer.

Question marks remain over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

The Portuguese star's United future is in doubt

Cristiano Ronaldo previously seemed excited to be part of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United revolution heading into next season.

The 37-year-old had told the club's official website of his desire to win trophies with United once again under the new manager.

However, recent reports suggest all is not well for the former Juventus star as he is seeking a move to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

The United forward had an impressive 2021/2022 season despite his side's collapse, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances.

But the Red Devils faltered to a sixth-placed finish in the league and failed to qualify for the Champions League. A move to a club contending in Europe's elite club competition may be on the horizon for the forward.

