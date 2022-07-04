Cristiano Ronaldo willing to take considerable pay cut to seal Manchester United exit: Reports

Miguel Delaney of The Independent has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a "considerable paycut" to leave Manchester United. He is looking to join a club that could challenge for the Champions League next season.

According to BBC Sport, the Portugal international has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer. This came following Manchester United's disastrous campaign last term where they failed to finish inside the top four.

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney



There's hope that can tempt clubs, who have been reluctant



Chelsea, Bayern preferred options

The 37-year-old still feels he can contribute to a side who are competing in Europe's premier club competition. He is aiming to become the first man to win the tournament on six separate occasions.

Delaney also claims that the Portuguese's drop in wage demands will tempt clubs who may previously have been reluctant to make a move for him. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been specifically linked with a potential move.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer from Juventus after 12 years away. Spotrac reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has the highest wage in the Premier League as he earns over £500,000 per week.

The Red Devils are unlikely to be willing to sell the club legend to a Premier League rival. The Blues, however, are desperate to secure a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian left Stamford Bridge to rejoin Inter Milan on loan this summer following a horrendous return to Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich may also be chasing a new centre-forward this summer due to Robert Lewandowski's public desire to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United due to Lionel Messi fear

Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino believes the Portugal captain is keen to leave Manchester United to protect his Champions League goalscoring record ahead of Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has netted 141 times in the European Cup, which is 16 more than Messi. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Cascarino stated:

“Ronaldo is a player, as always, that has an ego. A lot of it is about him but the teams he’s played in have been successful, so you always go with that as a team player."

He added:

"Great, he scores goals, he gets the accolades, he’s one of the greatest that’s ever played the game. You can have all that and that’s fine, as long as you’re winning. When you don’t win, now you’ve got a problem."

Cascarino stressed that the former Real Madrid man wants to finish as the greatest Champions League goalscorer of all time. He said:

“I said to you off-air, I’m a bit suspicious because he’s got 141 goals in the Champions League. Messi has got 125. He doesn’t want to not play Champions League football because he wants to be the greatest Champions League goalscorer of all time and that’s how Ronaldo is made.”

