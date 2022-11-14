“Deep down you believe that you can achieve something special together” – Chris Sutton explains what Arsenal need to beat Man City in Premier League title race

Former Premier League footballer Chris Sutton believes Arsenal can beat Manchester City in the title race this season. The Englishman has explained why he thinks the Gunners can pose a great challenge to the Cityzens, who won the league title last campaign.

The Gunners have been outstanding in the English top flight so far this term. They have put on consistent and dominant performances, securing victories over the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The north London outfit won 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 12 November, their final fixture before the World Cup break. The victory saw Mikel Arteta's outfit go five points clear of Pep Guardiola's side as they continue to maintain their status as the league leaders.

The Gunners' current position in the standings and overall stellar form this season certainly deserves a shout-out for their title prospects, and Sutton has offered his two cents on the matter.

The Englishman wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"If you are in that Arsenal dressing room, it is not something you necessarily talk about. You are not shouting from the rooftops that you are in a title race. But deep down, you believe that you can achieve something special together."

He added:

"Can Arsenal win the Premier League? Of course. Fourteen games in, they are not only top — they are top by five points after Saturday’s win over Wolves. They have shown tremendous consistency and they have got 24 games to go. "

Chris Sutton shares thoughts on Arsenal's January transfer window

The retired footballer then emphasized the importance of the January transfer window for the Gunners in their title race.

Sutton praised the north London outfit for their transfer business in the summer window as well, when they signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The former was signed for £45 million while the latter was secured for £30 million.

Sutton wrote:

"January will be interesting. Arsenal did so well in the summer, signing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko — business that Manchester City can only regret now. Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen in the transfer window, sensing the opportunity."

"But if the bulk of Arsenal’s XI can stay fit, from Jesus to Zinchenko to Martin Odegaard, then why can’t they compete with Manchester City for the title? City have made mistakes and Arsenal are capitalizing. Arteta will downplay their chances. He will not want to pile any pressure on his players. But all of football is looking at Arsenal now as title contenders."

ksi @KSI Feels so good to be an Arsenal fan right now :) Feels so good to be an Arsenal fan right now :)

