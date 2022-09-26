"Defensively, he's Championship level" - Chelsea legend launches astonishing attack on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold 

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has claimed that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending is Championship-level.

The former France centre-back has criticized the English full-back's defensive capabilities and believes that he is only effective in Jurgen Klopp's system.

In an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, Lebouef said:

“Only [Jurgen] Klopp’s system works for him. When it doesn’t work as well as it has this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings."

He continued,

“I want to take him with me to work on the basics. I would say to him: ‘Turn your head and look behind you, it will be better already’.”

Alexander-Arnold has struggled at the start of the season for Liverpool following what was perhaps his best campaign to date in 2021-22.

The English defender has made nine appearances, contributing two assists.

There has been scrutiny over his defending. His performance in the Reds' 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League on September 7 was particularly concerning.

From an attacking perspective, the right-back flourished last season, managing a remarkable 19 assists and two goals in 47 appearances.

Leboeuf is just the latest football mind to critique Alexander-Arnold's performances as former Tottenham Hotspur manager Glenn Hoddle also believes his defensive abilities need reexamining.

Liverpool could consider using Alexander-Arnold in another role

Alexander-Arnold has no problems going forward

If Alexander-Arnold's defensive vulnerabilities continue to take hold, it may be time for Klopp to consider using the player in a more advanced role.

There have been calls in the past for the Englishman to be used as a central midfielder given his talents on the ball.

His vision is second to none and he boasts real creativity alongside a huge engine room.

Another position that Liverpool could consider is as a winger, although Klopp usually adopts a 4-3-3 formation with Mohamed Salah as the right-winger.

Nevertheless, there are options for Alexander-Arnold and the criticism that has come his way is a tad harsh given his unbelievable past season.

It will be intriguing to see if the right-back is a first-team starter for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Many believe that Chelsea's Reece James is currently ahead of him in the competition for a right-back starting berth under Gareth Southgate.

James started England's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on September 23.

However, Alexander-Arnold may be given an opportunity to impress against Germany on September 26 which will be the Three Lions' last game before the World Cup.

