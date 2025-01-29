"Definitely another level that I’m used to" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot heaps praises on key player who has surprised him the most in Reds squad

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has heaped praise on compatriot Virgil van Dijk, naming the Reds' skipper as the player who has surprised him the most. Slot has enjoyed a remarkable first season at the Merseyside club after taking over in the summer following Jurgen Klopp's exit.

Slot had a huge void to fill at Anfield replacing one of the best and most adored managers of the modern era. While many predicted the Dutchman to experience a tough first season, things have gone exceptionally well for the 46-year-old.

The former AZ and Feyenoord manager was asked which Liverpool player's quality has surprised him the most. He named captain Virgil van Dijk as the player insisting the the Netherlands international is often criticized in his homeland.

Trending

Slot told BBC Sport, as quoted by Football365:

“Everybody here in England would tell you that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world. In Holland, he got a bit more criticism than he gets over here in England. I was, in a very positive way, surprised how good he was on the ball and how he could play football through the lines."

The Reds' boss added:

“From the first day I was like ‘Wow, this is definitely another level that I’m used to.’ But people in England were used to this.”

Virgil van Dijk has been monumental for Liverpool over the years following his reported £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018. He has made 300 appearances for the Merseyside club to date, helping them win eight trophies.

The Reds have been flying this season as they top both the Premier League and Champions League tables. Van Dijk has been pivotal in their success this season having been almost ever-present in their defence, making 30 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool make decision on Darwin Nunez's future amid interest from Al-Nassr: Reports

Liverpool reportedly have no intention of selling Darwin Nunez this month despite the Uruguayan attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. As claimed by The Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr approached the Reds regarding a January swoop for the 25-year-old.

However, the Merseyside giants have made it clear that they won't offload the striker during the winter transfer window. Nunez has not been able to produce on a consistent basis following his reported £85 million switch from Benfica in 2022.

The attacker has made 125 appearances for Liverpool to date, scoring just 39 goals while providing 21 assists. However, he has shown a knack for coming up with important goals such as his brace as a substitute in a 2-0 win against Brentford on January 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback