"Definitely getting closer" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star's potential move to European giants

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic's proposed move to AC Milan is edging closer.

Pulisic looks set to depart the Blues after four frustrating seasons at Stamford Bridge. The American forward was signed from Borussia Dortmund for €64 million as Eden Hazard's replacement.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled during his time in west London and last season was one to forget for the attacker. He scored just one goal and provided two assists in 30 games across competitions.

Pulisic's Stamford Bridge nightmare looks likely to be coming to an end with Romano reporting that a move to Milan is close. He tweeted:

"AC Milan and Chelsea are advancing to final stages of negotiations for Christian Pulisic after €22m package bid sent in yesterday. eal structure being discussed, it’s not done yet but definitely getting closer. Pulisic has been clear with (Chelsea): he wants Milan."

The Rossoneri looks set to beat Lyon to Pulisic's signature. ESPN reports that the USMNT captain has chosen the Serie A giants over the Ligue 1 side.

Pulisic will join a Milan side that made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League this past season. He will be handed the opportunity to play in the tournament again at San Siro, with his current employers failing to qualify.

Brighton & Hove Albion slap massive £100 million price-tag on Chelsea target Moises Caicedo

The Blues will have to fork out around £100 million for Caicedo.

Chelsea are in pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. However, they will have to pay a staggering £100 million (€117 million) to sign him this summer.

That's according to The Telegraph who report that Brighton are using Arsenal's £105 million capture of West Ham United Declan Rice as a benchmark. They are now upping their value of Caicedo after previously setting his fee at around £80 million (€93.5 million).

Caicedo has become one of the Premier League's in-demand midfielders following a stellar campaign at the Amex. The 21-year-old made 43 appearances across competitions, chipping in with two-goal contributions.

The Ecuador international signed a new four-year deal with the Seagulls in March. However, that appears to have been done to protect his value and they are now demanding a hefty fee.

Chelsea are in dire need of a new midfielder following the exodus of midfield talent that have departed this summer. N'Golo Kante (to Al Ittihad), Mateo Kovacic (to Manchester City), Mason Mount (to Manchester United) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (to AC Milan) have all said their goodbyes.

