“Definitely at Heathrow already” – Fans react hilariously as Joao Felix becomes first ever Chelsea player to be sent off on Premier League debut

Fans on Twitter had a field day as Joao Felix was sent off in his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Fulham on Thursday, January 12. While the Portuguese showed flashes of brilliance for as long as he was on the pitch, his game ended in the most anti-climactic fashion.

Felix started the game full of promise. He performed an exquisite nutmeg skill before setting up Kai Havertz inside the Fulham box. The German's shot, however, was blocked.

The Atletico Madrid loanee kept up popping up in dangerous areas throughout the first half. He even had a few decent chances to get his name on the scoresheet.

However, it was Fulham who drew first blood at Craven Cottage. Willian scored against his former club in the 25th minute as the Brazilian's deflected effort left Kepa Arrizabalaga rooted to his spot.

The scoreline read 1-0 at halftime. Kalidou Koulibaly equalized at the start of the second half, scoring in the 47th minute to make it 1-1 for the Blues.

As Graham Potter's side looked to be making their way back into the match, Felix was shown a straight red for a high challenge on right-back Kenny Tete in the 58th minute.

The Blues paid a hefty loan fee of £11 million for Felix on a short-term loan. However, the straight red means he is suspended for three games, which makes his loan deal look even more expensive.

Fans on Twitter pointed it out. Some even joked that Felix had enough of the Blues' mediocre team. Others said the Portuguese is already at Heathrow airport.

A few opined that despite the sending-off, Felix was Chelsea's best player during the game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Joao Felix was sent off in his Premier League debut against Fulham:

SPORTbible @sportbible RED CARD - WELCOME TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE JOAO FELIX RED CARD - WELCOME TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE JOAO FELIX https://t.co/8KoQ0kjeNp

Dubois @CFCDUBois Felix really said ‘you guys are shit get me out of here’ Felix really said ‘you guys are shit get me out of here’

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Three match ban for Joao Felix. Expensive loan got more expensive. Three match ban for Joao Felix. Expensive loan got more expensive.

Mod @CFCMod_ Hearing the next time we’ll see Felix play a match is in 30 days, yeah I’m out Hearing the next time we’ll see Felix play a match is in 30 days, yeah I’m out😂😂😂

Dubois @CFCDUBois @joaofelix70 Felix is definitely at Heathrow already. Thanks for those 57 minutes, it was special Felix is definitely at Heathrow already. Thanks for those 57 minutes, it was special 💙 @joaofelix70

Harry Edwards @harryedwards16 Sad thing is, Joao Felix will still end the game as our best performer of the night Sad thing is, Joao Felix will still end the game as our best performer of the night

Radman @Radmanx23



In his first game for Chelsea he is sent off

Joao Felix played for under Simeone for 3 years and never got a red card,In his first game for Chelsea he is sent off Joao Felix played for under Simeone for 3 years and never got a red card, In his first game for Chelsea he is sent off 😭 https://t.co/5ETQOdvoGo

george @StokeyyG2 Chelsea loaning Felix for 20 league games and him automatically missing 3 of them after his debut is absolutely hilarious Chelsea loaning Felix for 20 league games and him automatically missing 3 of them after his debut is absolutely hilarious

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJGLA_ Joao Felix’s 6-month loan has just turned into a 5-month loan Joao Felix’s 6-month loan has just turned into a 5-month loan

SPORTbible @sportbible After that three match ban, Joao Felix's loan will now cost Chelsea $666,666 per game... After that three match ban, Joao Felix's loan will now cost Chelsea $666,666 per game... 😳 https://t.co/c0DKah7s0c

Stats from Joao Felix's Chelsea debut

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

During the 58 minutes that Joao Felix was on the pitch in his Chelsea debut, he managed to register four shots on target. He completed two out of four attempted dribbles and created one big chance.

Felix also made one key pass and completed 16 out of his 21 attempted passes. The winger, who was often given the role of a free player during the game, won six out of nine ground duels as well.

After Joao Felix's dismissal, Chelsea conceded another goal to end up losing the clash by a 2-1 scoreline. They are 10th in the table and are winless in their last three games.

