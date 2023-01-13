Create

“Definitely at Heathrow already” – Fans react hilariously as Joao Felix becomes first ever Chelsea player to be sent off on Premier League debut

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 13, 2023 03:36 AM IST
Joao Felix was sent off in his Chelsea debut
Fans on Twitter had a field day as Joao Felix was sent off in his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Fulham on Thursday, January 12. While the Portuguese showed flashes of brilliance for as long as he was on the pitch, his game ended in the most anti-climactic fashion.

Felix started the game full of promise. He performed an exquisite nutmeg skill before setting up Kai Havertz inside the Fulham box. The German's shot, however, was blocked.

The Atletico Madrid loanee kept up popping up in dangerous areas throughout the first half. He even had a few decent chances to get his name on the scoresheet.

However, it was Fulham who drew first blood at Craven Cottage. Willian scored against his former club in the 25th minute as the Brazilian's deflected effort left Kepa Arrizabalaga rooted to his spot.

The scoreline read 1-0 at halftime. Kalidou Koulibaly equalized at the start of the second half, scoring in the 47th minute to make it 1-1 for the Blues.

As Graham Potter's side looked to be making their way back into the match, Felix was shown a straight red for a high challenge on right-back Kenny Tete in the 58th minute.

The Blues paid a hefty loan fee of £11 million for Felix on a short-term loan. However, the straight red means he is suspended for three games, which makes his loan deal look even more expensive.

Fans on Twitter pointed it out. Some even joked that Felix had enough of the Blues' mediocre team. Others said the Portuguese is already at Heathrow airport.

A few opined that despite the sending-off, Felix was Chelsea's best player during the game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Joao Felix was sent off in his Premier League debut against Fulham:

RED CARD - WELCOME TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE JOAO FELIX https://t.co/8KoQ0kjeNp
Felix really said ‘you guys are shit get me out of here’
Three match ban for Joao Felix. Expensive loan got more expensive.
Hearing the next time we’ll see Felix play a match is in 30 days, yeah I’m out😂😂😂
Felix is definitely at Heathrow already. Thanks for those 57 minutes, it was special 💙 @joaofelix70
Sad thing is, Joao Felix will still end the game as our best performer of the night
@ESPNFC Man literally wanted out
Joao Felix played for under Simeone for 3 years and never got a red card, In his first game for Chelsea he is sent off 😭 https://t.co/5ETQOdvoGo
Chelsea loaning Felix for 20 league games and him automatically missing 3 of them after his debut is absolutely hilarious
Joao Felix’s 6-month loan has just turned into a 5-month loan
After that three match ban, Joao Felix's loan will now cost Chelsea $666,666 per game... 😳 https://t.co/c0DKah7s0c

Stats from Joao Felix's Chelsea debut

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

During the 58 minutes that Joao Felix was on the pitch in his Chelsea debut, he managed to register four shots on target. He completed two out of four attempted dribbles and created one big chance.

Felix also made one key pass and completed 16 out of his 21 attempted passes. The winger, who was often given the role of a free player during the game, won six out of nine ground duels as well.

After Joao Felix's dismissal, Chelsea conceded another goal to end up losing the clash by a 2-1 scoreline. They are 10th in the table and are winless in their last three games.

Edited by Puranjay
