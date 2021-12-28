“Definitely not” – Carlton Cole rules out Antonio Rudiger joining one club despite Chelsea contract standoff

Former Premier League striker Carlton Cole believes Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will not join London rivals Arsenal.

Rudiger's contract with the Blues expires next summer, but negotiations for an extension have hit a roadblock. The Chelsea centre-back now looks set to leave the club at the end of the season.

As things stand, Rudiger could open negotiations with other clubs from January. The likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in the 28-year-old, with Los Blancos the frontrunners.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨| Rudiger has offers from PSG and Bayern Munich as well, but prefers Real Madrid. @diarioas 🚨| Rudiger has offers from PSG and Bayern Munich as well, but prefers Real Madrid. @diarioas #rmalive

With many big clubs keen to sign Rudiger, Carlton Cole was asked about the possibility of the player moving to Arsenal. The former West Ham United striker told Stadium Astro (via HITC) in this regard:

“Arsenal definitely not. Rudiger is not going to want to go there.”

Cole praised the Chelsea centre-back, saying:

“I think Rudiger is a top player for them. But with Chelsea’s resources, they can go and find another Rudiger soon. How much do they value him? That’s only down to the manager.”

Arsenal have bought players from the Blues in recent years. Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian have all made moves from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in the last few years. However, it's worth noting that all three players moved out of Chelsea when they were seemingly past their prime.

Rudiger, meanwhile, is 28, and still has plenty in his tank at the top level. The Gunners also seem to be more focused on a youth project, and could continue in that direction rather than go for the German.

Antonio Rudiger has enjoyed a tremendous career at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. He has been a steady presence at the back for much of his career at Stamford Bridge. However, he seemingly fell out of favour during Frank Lampard's reign.

The arrival of Thomas Tuchel earlier this year rejuvenated the German's career at Chelsea. Under Tuchel, Rudiger has made 49 appearances across competitions. He has scored three goals and provided five assists, while also solidifying the Blues' backline.

Rudiger has won four trophies with Chelsea in the four years he has been with the club. The centre-back won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup under Tuchel. He won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri and the FA Cup under Antonio Conte.

