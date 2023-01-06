"Definitely a topic" - Bayern Munich director confirms they are keeping tabs on Manchester United target

Manchester United may be beaten to the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, with Bayern Munich's interest being confirmed in the Swiss shot-stopper. The Bavarians are looking to Sommer as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is injured.

Bayern president Hasan Salihamidzić has commented on speculation linking the Bundesliga giants with Sommer. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I don't like talking about players of other clubs, but Sommer is definitely a topic, of course. We are considering our options and will make a decision in the near future."

Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident which is set to keep him sidelined until at least August. Hence, the Bavarians desperately need to replace their veteran German stopper.

Sommer fits the bill, boasting proven Bundesliga experience and similar attributes to Neuer in his playing style. He has made 11 appearances across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

The 33-year-old's contract with Gladbach expires at the end of the season, but Bayern may move to secure his services on a cut-price deal. Sommer was previously linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils signed Martin Dubravka as a back-up to David de Gea. The Slovakian has returned to Newcastle United, cutting his stay short. Erik ten Hag's side have already dipped back into the market and signed Jack Butland on a six-month loan from Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag won't rush back Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Sancho has struggled since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho has been absent from the Manchester United lineup since early October. Ten Hag sent him on an individual training program in the Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup tournament break.

The English attacker worked on his physical and mental well-being while in Ten Hag's native country. He has since returned to Carrington, although no date for his return to action has been disclosed.

The Red Devils boss touched on Sancho's situation, explaining that he will not rush him back:

"Football players aren't robots. He is back in Carrington and that shows he is making progress and he is ready for the next step. I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible. But some processes you can't force - and this is one of them".

Manchester United's next clash is in the FA Cup third round against Everton at Old Trafford tonight (January 6). They then face cross-city rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (January 14).

It remains to be seen if Sancho will be available for those games. He has made 14 appearances, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

