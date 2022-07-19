"Definition of a mid-table signing" - Rivals fans mock Arsenal ahead of Zinchenko's reported £30 million move

A number of football fans have mocked Arsenal on social media as the Gunners edge closer to signing Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko as per David Ornstein.

Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly agreed on a £30 million fee with Manchester City for the Ukrainian. Arsenal are seemingly keen to sign a full-back to provide cover and competition to Kieran Tierney.

Tierney has struggled with injuries since joining the club from Celtic in 2019. He missed the Gunners' final 10 Premier League games last season due to a serious knee injury. Nuno Tavares was the club's second-choice left-back, but the Portuguese defender struggled to cope with the speed and demands of English football.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has helped the club win four Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and four EFL Cups. However, he is City's second-choice left-back behind Joao Cancelo.

Rival teams fans have trolled the Gunners for signing another City player who has been unable to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up. The club spent £45 million to sign Gabriel Jesus from the Cityzens earlier this month.

"Definition of a mid-table signing", said a football fan on Twitter.

"Another Man City reject," said another fan on Twitter.

matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍻 @thfcmxtt @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein @Transfers No way Arsenal signed Man City’s striker and left back that couldn’t even start in a team without a striker and a left back @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein @Transfers No way Arsenal signed Man City’s striker and left back that couldn’t even start in a team without a striker and a left back 😭😭😭

George @GEORGIE_35 @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein @Transfers Oh god Arsenal fans are gonna hype this guy so much they'll make him sound like the 2nd coming of Maldini. @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein @Transfers Oh god Arsenal fans are gonna hype this guy so much they'll make him sound like the 2nd coming of Maldini.

Arsenal could give him the chance to become a regular starter and potentially play as a midfielder, a role he thrives in whilst playing for Ukraine. The Gunners have been in the market for a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season.

Manchester City likely to intensify their pursuit of Marc Cucurella after agreeing to sell Zinchenko to Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to Arsenal is likely to leave Manchester City short of options at left-back. The Premier League champions are therefore likely to intensify their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard joined Brighton from Getafe last summer. He enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with Graham Potter's side as he helped the club secure a ninth-place finish, their highest-ever position in the Premier League table.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Bid to be submitted soon in order to negotiate with Brighton as soon as possible. Following Zinchenko deal completed with Arsenal, Manchester City have an official bid ready to open talks for Marc Cucurella - he’s always been Guardiola’s top target as new LB.Bid to be submitted soon in order to negotiate with Brighton as soon as possible. Following Zinchenko deal completed with Arsenal, Manchester City have an official bid ready to open talks for Marc Cucurella - he’s always been Guardiola’s top target as new LB. 🚨🔵 #MCFCBid to be submitted soon in order to negotiate with Brighton as soon as possible. https://t.co/mZqQMQikn0

The 23-year-old won the Brighton & Hove Albion Player of the Season award, and the Brighton & Hove Albion Players Player of the Season award for his performances. The Seagulls are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £50 million for Cucurella.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far